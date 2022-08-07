"He can send me the same contract and I'll sign it" - Hasim Rahman Jr. still willing to fight Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is still ready to take on Jake Paul after their boxing showdown at Madison Square Garden was scrapped last month.

During an interview with Dylan Bowker on Bowks Talking Bouts, 'Gold Blooded' weighed in on the controversy surrounding the unexpected fight cancelation and stated that he is still willing to sign the same contract with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Rahman Jr. said:

"He can send me the same contract and I'll sign it. He can send me the same exact contract and I'll sign it. But he won't because he knows, now I've cut the weight already."

The headliner bout between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled over Rahman Jr.'s alleged inability to meet the contracted weight limit for the bout.

'The Problem Child' was originally scheduled to take on Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden. The pair were set to collide at 200 pounds.

However, the much-awaited bout hit another roadblock after the British-born boxer was refused entry into the United States in June. As a result, Hasim Rahman Jr. stepped in as a replacement.

Hasim Rahman Jr. weighs in at 206.6 pounds to prove a point to Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul were initially set to clash at a maximum weight of 200 pounds. The weight limit was later raised to 205 pounds after Paul's team stated that 'Gold Blooded' would be unable to hit the original weight limit.

However, the fight got canceled over the argument that Rahman Jr. wouldn't be able to meet the revised weight limit after he weighed in at 216 pounds. Rahman Jr.’s team had also allegedly requested Paul's management to move the fight to a 215-pound catchweight.

Rahman Jr. recently organized an unofficial weigh-in of his own to prove that he would've made weight for the canceled boxing clash against Paul. Unfortunately for Rahman, he weighed in at 206.6 pounds, which would have disqualified him from the contest.

