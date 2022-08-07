I could've made the weight if they hadn't panicked - Hasim Rahman Jr. answers if he wanted to prove a point by weighing in after Jake Paul fight cancelation

Hasim Rahman Jr. pushed back on the narrative that he was to blame for the cancelation of his bout against Jake Paul.

Rahman Jr. stepped in on relatively short notice to fight the YouTuber after Tommy Fury pulled out. However, the event seemed jinxed altogether after Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) alleged that Rahman Jr. was not going to make the contracted weight for the bout.

As per Rahman Jr., he would've gone down to the agreed-upon 200-pound threshold had Paul's team not panicked and pulled the plug in a hurry. In an interview with Dylan James Bowker's podcast, Rahman Jr. claimed:

"It was personal to me because they just didn't give me the chance. It's like, it was my chance to show them I could've made the weight. If they wouldn't have panicked and cut it short early. I would've definitely made the weight."

Check out Hasim Rahman Jr.'s interview below:

Hours after the event was officially canceled, Rahman Jr. took to Twitter to assert that he was going to hold up his end of the bargain despite the worrying signs surrounding his weight cut.

Check out Hasim Rahman Jr.'s tweet:

HASIM RAHMAN JR @_HasimRahmanJr #JakeFraud Why he don’t have this energy in person though? Biggest pay day of my life? I already made 4X what you offered off of sparring 🤡 now you want to paint the narrative to not let me on anyones cards cause you KNOW the people going demand us. Why he don’t have this energy in person though? Biggest pay day of my life? I already made 4X what you offered off of sparring 🤡 now you want to paint the narrative to not let me on anyones cards cause you KNOW the people going demand us. 😂😂 #JakeFraud https://t.co/nDQItZEeeD

On July 6, Rahman Jr. weighed 216 pounds when he signed a contract to fight Paul at 200 pounds. However, a weight check done a week before the fight found that the boxer wasn't on track to make weight, having lost just one pound since.

Jake Paul's MVP insists Hasim Rahman Jr. is to blame for fiasco

MVP released a statement regarding the cancelation of Jake Paul's clash against Hasim Rahman Jr.

The company claimed that Paul was still willing to fight despite his opponent's weight issues. MVP added that Paul offered Rahman Jr. a new contract with "strict penalties," but the boxer wasn't willing to sign. The statement, which was released on Twitter, read:

"Jake Paul was prepared to move forward with the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter reflecting a 205 lbs. limit, imposing strict penalties should he fail to make weight. Upon receiving this new contract Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp indicated for the very first time that he planned to weigh 215 lbs."

Read the statement below:

