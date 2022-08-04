"That's the reality of what it is" - Hasim Rahman Jr. discusses infamous weight video sent to Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. has seemingly revealed that he cheated on the scale in a video that Jake Paul leaked.

'Gold Blooded' was set to face 'The Problem Child' this Saturday night in New York City. However, this past weekend, the fight was called off by Most Valuable Promotions. Since then, both men have blamed the other for the cancelation.

Paul stated that he and his team were lied to by Rahman Jr. about how his weight cut was going. The YouTube star stated that the heavyweight lost one pound in three weeks of training and pulled the plug upon finding out his opponent would likely miss weight.

Rahman Jr., on the other hand, stated that he'd lost 15 pounds since the fight was announced, and could make 205 pounds this Friday. Upon learning that the heavyweight stated that he lost a lot of weight, Paul and his team leaked video of the 31-year-old weighing in last month to check his progress.

Now, Hasim Rahman Jr. has explained the story behind the infamous video of him weighing in. In a Twitter Spaces discussion, the heavyweight revealed that the scale had been manipulated to show him lighter than he actually was.

In the discussion, Rahman Jr. stated:

"I want everyone to go watch that video that Jake [Paul] and BJ [Flores] is tweeting... My coach was standing right next to the scale with a screwdriver. Like I said, you all can read between the lines. Do whatever you got to do to put it together. That's the reality of what it is."

This video was sent to us on July 7 by Team RAHMAN as proof he could make the weight in 30 days. 16 lbs over 30 days is very possible. 25 days later Team RAHMAN refuses to come in below 215lbs. Stop with the excuses. @DanRafael1 “It was 30 lbs”Why make him lose all that weight”JUST STOP.This video was sent to us on July 7 by Team RAHMAN as proof he could make the weight in 30 days. 16 lbs over 30 days is very possible. 25 days later Team RAHMAN refuses to come in below 215lbs. Stop with the excuses. @IsheSugarShay @DanRafael1 “It was 30 lbs”Why make him lose all that weight”JUST STOP.This video was sent to us on July 7 by Team RAHMAN as proof he could make the weight in 30 days. 16 lbs over 30 days is very possible. 25 days later Team RAHMAN refuses to come in below 215lbs. Stop with the excuses. https://t.co/sEMvY4KZul Rahman admits that his team manipulated the scales for the @jakepaul fight in this video to show he was 216lbs before the contract was sent. Bad look for Team Rahman. They never wanted the fight. They just wanted the clout. twitter.com/bjfloresboxing… Rahman admits that his team manipulated the scales for the @jakepaul fight in this video to show he was 216lbs before the contract was sent. Bad look for Team Rahman. They never wanted the fight. They just wanted the clout. twitter.com/bjfloresboxing… https://t.co/pHbQSYLbuC

Will Hasim Rahman Jr. fight Jake Paul?

Hasim Rahman Jr.'s fight with Jake Paul is off, but he is hopeful it could happen in the future.

'Gold Blooded' has made it clear that he feels that the YouTube star never really wanted the fight. While he acknowledged that there was a possibility that he could miss weight, he is upset that he never got the chance to weigh-in.

To prove a point, Rahman Jr. has stated that he plans to weigh-in this Friday at 205 pounds. The hope is that by showing the cut, he would shift the blame to the Paul, and possibly even propel them into booking the matchup a second time.

However, that's likely just hopeful thinking. On social media, Paul has stated that he's moving on from the matchup, and that Rahman Jr. is scared of the "Disney kid."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta… Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta…

