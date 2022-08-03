"On to the next one" - Jake Paul gives last statement on Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelation

Jake Paul is moving on from his ill-fated booking with Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' was set to face 'Gold Blooded' Saturday night at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout was slated to be the biggest step-up in the YouTube star's career to date, as he was fighting someone with formal boxing experience.

However, the bout was officially canceled last Saturday night and both men have blamed the other for it.

Paul alleged that Rahman Jr. pulled out stating that he wouldn't make weight. The heavyweight alleges that the YouTuber was afraid and canceled the fight upon learning he might miss weight.

In the aftermath of the cancelation, Rahman Jr. continued throwing Paul under the ball. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' has mostly let his promotional team, and Stephen Espinoza, talk for him. However, the 25-year-old has now taken to Twitter to give his final word on the cancelation.

On social media, Paul quote-tweeted boxing journalist Dan Rafael stating that Rahman Jr.'s promoter contacted him stating the fight was off. The YouTube star commented that he was willing to fight as high as 205-pounds, keeping him in line with other reports.

Furthermore, while Rahman Jr. has stated that he's still willing to fight on Saturday, Paul has made it clear that he's going to move on. He also took one last parting shot at the heavyweight, calling him a scam artist.

See Jake Paul's tweet about Hasim Rahman Jr. below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta… Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta…

Who could Jake Paul fight next?

With Jake Paul moving on from his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr., there's no shortage of possible opponents.

Following the cancelation, 'The Problem Child' was called out by big former champions Keith Thurman and Chris Eubank Jr. Given that both men are much smaller than Paul, and that they're more experienced, these fights won't happen.

In terms of boxers, the most likely opponent for Paul to face next is Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' has stated that he's interested in facing the YouTube star before the year is up. However, Tyson has teased a comeback fight for a while now, to no fruition.

As of now, the most likely opponent for Paul next is either UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz or former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Both men have teased a fight against the YouTube star, and 'The Spider' was in the running to face the 25-year-old earlier this year.

