Why has Tommy Fury pulled out of the Jake Paul fight for the second time? 

Tommy Fury is out of his showdown with Jake Paul due to issues gaining entry to the United States.

'TNT' was set to face 'The Problem Child' in August at Madison Square Garden. The bout was the second time that an outing had been scheduled. They were originally set to square off in December 2021 on Showtime pay-per-view.

However, the bout didn't occur due to Fury sustaining a rib injury weeks before the contest. As a result, Paul faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their fight from that August. The YouTuber wound up winning via a sixth-round knockout.

Last month, Fury was once again set for a fight with Paul but, once again, the showdown began running into issues. This time, it had nothing to do with injury issues, but instead it had to do with visa issues.

Following the fight's announcement, the Brit was denied entry into the United States. While the exact reason hasn't been confirmed, it's speculated that Fury's ties to Irish drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan are the reason. While 'TNT' isn't close to the mobster, his brother Tyson is a noted friend of him.

After Fury was denied entry into the United States, his team began working on a solution. However, the team was unable to figure out the visa issues by this week, which was Paul's deadline to make the fight happen.

With that, Fury was officially out of the bout. Paul is now set to face heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. in August instead.

Tommy Fury states he will fight in a neutral country

Despite not being able to fight in America, Tommy Fury is willing to fight Jake Paul anywhere else.

'The Problem Child' has already moved on from his fight with 'TNT'. The YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that he has a new matchup with heavyweight prospect and former training partner Hasim Rahman Jr. set for August.

However, Fury is still interested in making the showdown with Paul happen in the future. While the Brit is aware that the fight won't happen in August, he's still interested in making the bout happen eventually.

Following the fight's cancelation, Fury posted a statement on social media. A portion read:

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be anytime, any place, anywhere.”

See Tommy Fury's statement below:

