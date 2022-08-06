“We need Mark Goldbridge on commentary” - Fans react to Sidemen announcing charity football stream after 4 years

British YouTube group Sidemen have finally announced their much-anticipated charity football match for the first time in four years. The last charity event was held in 2018, where the unit took on YouTube All Stars, featuring creators such as King Bach, ChrisMD, Mo Vlogs, Rudy Mancuso, and Hugh Wizzy.

This will be their 4th charity event after organizing it for three years in a row between 2016-2018.

Fans were naturally elated at the announcement, and many expressed their desire to visit the stadium. One user hilariously suggested:

Sidemen to host charity match at Charlton's ground

Sidemen presently consists of JJ "KSI," Harry "W2S", Simon "Miniminter," Vikram "Vik," Tobi "TBJZL," Josh "ZerkaaHD," and Ethan "Behzinga." They are expected to feature for Sidemen FC, but it remains to be seen which other creators will join their line-up.

The charity football match will be streamed as usual to their YouTube channel. It was first teased in 2020, but the group could not organize it due to the pandemic.

In the announcement video, it was revealed that the game would be held in The Valley, the home ground for Charlton Athletic. It will take place on September 24, 2022.

Sidemen @Sidemen YouTube history in the making



Tickets on sale this Sunday YouTube history in the makingTickets on sale this Sunday https://t.co/7G7Nq1JLmg

While opposing players have not yet been announced, fans have been begging to see American streamer and YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" get included. He was part of a comical FaceTime call with KSI, revealing his urge to participate in the contest.

His participation was later confirmed by Miniminter in a stream. Other creators such as Logan Paul might also feature.

Two of the previous three installments of the event went in Sidemen's favor, while YouTube All Stars won in 2017. The two victories the British group has managed to pick up have been by landslide margins, winning 7-2 and 7-1 in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Fans react to return of charity game

Fans are ecstatic at seeing their favorite content creators again battle it on a real football ground. The popular Brit unit have been teasing the possibility for a long time, and it is finally happening.

Here are some comments made in the announcement tweet:

james dorman @jamespdorman1 @Sidemen I would go but seems I live up north its basically impossible to get there, could of made the location maybe a bit more central lads? @Sidemen I would go but seems I live up north its basically impossible to get there, could of made the location maybe a bit more central lads?

abbie ☾ @gambzos @Sidemen i will travel from the north to watch this again @Sidemen i will travel from the north to watch this again

RiverBecca @RiverBecca23 @Sidemen @sidemenupdated Will it be livestreamed agian don't think I'd be able to go @Sidemen @sidemenupdated Will it be livestreamed agian don't think I'd be able to go

ItsCoops @LauzCoops @Sidemen Maannn i dont even get money until the 1st September my 21st is on the 4th ima be so presseddddd @Sidemen Maannn i dont even get money until the 1st September my 21st is on the 4th ima be so presseddddd

The match will most likely be streamed on their official YouTube channel for free. Some fans, however, speculated that it might be shown live on their premium page, Side+.

The game is taking place at Charlton Athletic's ground as the YouTube group has a long-standing partnership with the club.

