"You’re a motherf***ing legend" - Logan Paul teases forming team with legendary WWE star

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has revealed that he would like to join forces with Rey Mysterio in the company.

The YouTube megastar recently inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. His only match in the company so far came against Rey when he teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, Logan stated that he got off on the wrong foot with The Master of 619 and would like to team up with the legendary star in the future.

"Rey, listen, this is a big deal. I know we've had our differences, but it's your 20th anniversary in WWE, you're a f**king Legend and I got nothing but respect for you. I actually am embarrassed to say that I think that The Miz led me astray. Maybe one day we can make amends but congratulations bro. Suck up the moment and thank you for inundating me and bringing me into the WWE with open arms." (From 53:48 to 54:10)

Logan Paul will face The Miz at WWE SummerSlam

This year at WrestleMania, Logan Paul and The Miz came together to defeat the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, The A-Lister turned on his partner after the bout, dropping Logan with a Skull Crushing Finale.

The Maverick returned to WWE programming on RAW this week, where he challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam. The duo will have a singles match on July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Miz also recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming contest, stating that Logan is not ready for the challenge yet. Here's what The A-Lister had to say to Los Angeles Magazine:

"He’s had one match in WWE and it was a great match. He was phenomenal. He was a natural talent and he had all the ability to be a huge star. He just needs to develop it, but he thinks he’s ready now for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. I’m sorry… he’s not ready for it and I don’t know how to explain that to him any clearer."

Ciampa attacked Logan Paul from behind after the former's war of words with The Miz on the red brand. However, The Maverick managed to escape the two-on-one assault and headed back. It will be interesting to see the heated rivalry unfold in the weeks to come.

Please credit The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far