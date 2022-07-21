"I’m sorry… he’s not ready" - Former WWE Champion on Logan Paul competing at SummerSlam

Former WWE Champion The Miz doesn't think Logan Paul is ready to face him in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam 2022.

The A-Lister betrayed the YouTube sensation after their tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. The Maverick recently signed with WWE, and he's scheduled to have his first singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer on Saturday next week.

Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, The Miz stated that Logan Paul is a talented star, but he doesn't have what it takes to share the ring with him at SummerSlam.

“I’ve offered Logan Paul to tag team with me. I think us being the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions would be an incredible thing and incredible opportunity for him, but he doesn’t realize what it takes."

The A-Lister added:

"He’s had one match in WWE and it was a great match. He was phenomenal. He was a natural talent and he had all the ability to be a huge star. He just needs to develop it, but he thinks he’s ready now for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. I’m sorry… he’s not ready for it and I don’t know how to explain that to him any clearer."

Logan Paul and The Miz had a face-to-face confrontation on Monday Night RAW this week

On the latest episode of the red brand, the two stars met in the ring for the first time since The Showcase of the Immortals.

The meeting quickly turned into a brawl, with Logan being ambushed from behind by former NXT Champion, Ciampa, leading to a two-on-one assault.

However, Paul managed to escape the ring and headed to the back. It'll be interesting to see whether the social media megastar will have some help of his own at SummerSlam.

Do you think Logan Paul has what it takes to defeat The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below!

