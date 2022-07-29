"A childhood dream” - KSI and Logan Paul announce Prime collaboration with Arsenal Football Club

On July 28, 2022, YouTube buddies-turned-business partners KSI and Logan Paul announced the dream collaboration between their Prime Hydration venture and Premier League's Arsenal Football Club.

From now on, drinks will be available for the football team and its supporters throughout the home fixtures at the Emirates Stadium, starting with the Emirates Cup tie against Sevilla.

With a wide range of bold, thirst-quenching refreshers, the primary goal of Prime Hydration is to create a drink that can fuel any lifestyle. Available in a wide range of flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Grape, Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange and Tropical Punch, each drink comes with its own nutritional benefits to complement the customer's preferences.

Announcing the much-anticipated collaboration on their social media handles, KSI noted:

"This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream.."

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration collaborating with Arsenal Football Club for their upcoming matches

Back in January 2022, social media personalities Logan Paul and KSI joined forces to launch their very own joint-business venture called Prime Hydration. During their live Instagram session, where Paul was joined by KSI, the duo briefly spoke about their collaboration and shocked fans with the announcement of their beverage company, "Prime Hydration."

Watch their full live session below.

Fast-forward to the present, it took the newly launched business venture less than six months to hit another huge milestone: joining hands with a sports behemoth. Prime Hydration's official collaboration with a popular Premier League side is a testament to its immense impact.

From arch rivals to flourishing business partners, Logan Paul and KSI have had quite a journey together.

Fans react to the announcement

As soon as the news was made public, several fans, followers and high-profile creators chimed in to congratulate the duo on their achievement. Unsurprisingly, the tweet instantly went viral over the internet, racking up over 118k and 324k likes on Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say about the collaboration:

Fans reaction (Image via KSI/Instagram)

With that being said, the rapidly rising company is already on track to create 10 million bottles (drinks) per month and aims to generate over $100 million in sales in its first year.

