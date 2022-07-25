Watch: Logan Paul appears with customized WWE Championship in new Sidemen Sunday video

The new Sidemen Sunday video featured an incredible line-up of content creators, including WWE's newest signee, Logan Paul.

Alongside the 27-year-old, popular influencers KSI, George Janko, Mike Majlak, and other Sidemen members appeared on the latest edition of the Sidemen Tinder in Real Life 4 video.

In the same video, Paul carried a WWE Title with customized side plates. Paul even said he recently signed a contract with WWE as a hilarious pickup line.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the following:

Paul officially signed with WWE a few weeks ago. Upon his return, he picked up on his feud against The Miz.

In April 2022, Paul & Miz teamed up at WrestleMania 38 to face Rey & Dominik Mysterio. However, The A-Lister betrayed his now-former partner at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Miz believes Logan Paul isn't ready to face him at WrestleMania

After Logan Paul officially signed with WWE, it was confirmed that he and The Miz would finally cross paths at SummerSlam 2022 in a singles match.

However, the former WWE Champion believes the 27-year-old isn't ready for him.

Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, The Miz said he liked the idea of him and Paul teaming up again and possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles:

“I’ve offered Logan Paul to tag team with me. I think us being the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions would be an incredible thing and incredible opportunity for him, but he doesn’t realize what it takes."

The former WWE Champion added:

"He's had one match in WWE and it was a great match. He was phenomenal. He was a natural talent and he had all the ability to be a huge star. He just needs to develop it, but he thinks he’s ready now for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. I’m sorry (…) he’s not ready for it and I don’t know how to explain that to him any clearer."

At SummerSlam 2022, Logan Paul will aim to continue his winning run in WWE and pick up his first singles victory in the promotion.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far