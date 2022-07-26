“I am in the WWE you should give me a chance”- Logan Paul offers a straight pick-up line to Miami-based model Juju

Logan Paul appeared in the latest Tinder In Real Life video released by Sidemen on YouTube.

‘The Maverick’ previously revealed during his imPaulsive podcast that he is teaming up with the YouTube group, Sidemen, for an upcoming video. Consisting of creators KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S, Sidemen boasts an incredible presence with 15.5 million subscribers as of writing.

In their latest video uploaded July 24, Paul joined the crew on the Tinder In Real Life series where the 27-year-old was seen with a customized WWE Championship title belt to pick up girls.

In his turn with Miami-based model Juju, Paul said:

“What’s up Juju, I’m Logan. I’m 27, and I just sign with the WWE. You should give me a chance. I got my belt right here, so you could take off my pants.”

Juju giggled and immediately swiped him right, an indication for a “Yes.” Meanwhile, KSI and the imPaulsive team cheered for Paul.

Watch Logan Paul’s full appearance on the latest Sidemen episode:

Will Logan Paul lace up his boxing gloves again?

Logan Paul, along with his brother Jake, have taken the combat sports world by storm. After becoming world-renowned YouTubers, the pair ventured into boxing a couple of years ago.

Jake is set for his sixth professional fight on August 6 against heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. Logan has entered the ring to compete against fellow YouTuber KSI in two match-ups and Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition.

In April, Logan made his debut with WWE. Three months later, he signed a multi-event contract with the professional wrestling company. Logan will return to the WWE ring this weekend at SummerSlam.

As for his future in boxing, Logan earlier revealed that he intends to return to the ring by the end of this year.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

“I started training again, bro. I’m a little sweaty. I’ve been training for the last four days. Hopefully, I have a fight by the end of the year. I gotta one-up my brother — he did a bad thing to Tyron Woodley.”

