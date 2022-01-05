How to buy Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration drink?

Logan Paul and KSI have joined forces to launch their own sports hydration company, 'Prime Hydration'.

Paul and KSI teased their fans almost a week ago with an upcoming announcement. Fans were quick to jump the gun and many suggested that the announcement would be related to a trilogy fight between the two or an NFT project.

However, Logan Paul and KSI took everyone by surprise as they announced their collaborative business venture, a sports beverage company. During an Instagram live stream, 'The Maverick' revealed that 'Prime Hydration' will be available across the United States in some of the biggest stores. Moreover, their beverage company will soon hit KSI's home country, the UK.

"Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, GNC, Ralph's and Vitamin Shoppe. All across the country in the United States and coming to the UK." said Logan Paul.

'Prime Hydration' has already been released in the United States in the above listed stores. With plans to take the drink internationally to the UK, it remains to be seen how their new business venture will fare against some of the big players in the beverage industry.

Logan Paul suggests 2022 is the year of love

From being arch rivals at one point to now being business partners, Logan Paul and KSI have had quite a journey together. The two started off as rivals, taking their rivalry to the ring as they fought twice.

However, their beef has now cooled down and the two seem to have a great relationship. So much so that Logan Paul has suggested that the division between the two is now over and believes 2022 is the year of love.

During an Instagram live session where Prime Hydration was released, Logan Paul said:

"It's true JJ and I have fought twice now, Manchester Arena and Staples Center. We've filled stadiums, we've beaten the shit out of each other and we've been divided but it's done, the division is over, it's 2022 and it's the year of love."

Watch the full live session below:

