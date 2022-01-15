How many builds does it take to crash an entire Fortnite server? Throwback to when Lazarbeam sought the answer

The story of Fortnite players experiencing lags and server crashes, especially during competitive tournaments, is nothing new. The server lag situation has improved over the years, but back in Chapter 1, that wasn't the case.

Grabbing the opportunity, one of the funniest Fortnite streamers, the Aussie star Lazarbeam, put the servers to test in one of his streams back in Chapter 1. He populated a custom match lobby with 90 of his viewers and asked them to build simultaneously at the same time. The results left loopers in disbelief.

Lazarbeam puts Fortnite servers to the test

The madlad just discovered the newly added Custom Matchmaking Lobbies for creators in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 7. He hosted a stream where, for the first time, he invited his viewers to play with him and participate in "Science Experiments" that tested the game's potential.

Lazar started his experiment by gathering over 90 people in a custom lobby.

Players jumping off a cliff at the same time (Image via Lazarbeam/YouTube)

He asked his viewers to perform numerous tasks, starting with all of them getting eliminated at the same time by jumping off a cliff. Everyone jumped simultaneously, giving Lazarbeam and his squad the Victory Royale.

Lazarbeam asked players to engage in a Pickaxe-only battle (Image via YouTube/Lazarbeam)

The popular streamer then asked gamers to start a Pickaxe battle in the last zone during the custom match for a prize of $100 to the winner while he levitated in the sky using balloons.

90 players building at the same time (Image via YouTube/Lazarbeam)

For his last experiment, Lazar wanted to test the render limits of Fortnite servers. So, he waited until the second zone closed in.

On his mark, all the 90 players started building high-ground retakes and 90s. While they were wasting their mats and spam building across the island, suddenly, the servers crashed.

Players levitating in the sky as builds start to appear randomly (Image via Lazarbeam/YouTube)

This caused loopers to levitate in the sky, and the builds were loading one by one while nobody could see the next storm circle in the mini-map. It was then all havoc as Lazarbeam and the others tried to shoot and swing their Pickaxes to break the builds, which also didn't work.

The game ended with players randomly getting eliminated and the map filled with thousands of builds.

Total builds created by 90 players before the servers crashed (Image via Lazarbeam/YouTube)

Lazarbeam went to the replay mode to show his viewers how many builds were built by the 90 players, causing the server to crash. It's safe to say that if 90 users in a single Battle Royale match start building simultaneously, the Fortnite servers are bound to go down as there would be thousands of creations in the game.

Is this crash still possible in Chapter 3?

Well, the answer is no. Fortnite has come a long way since Chapter 1, and as content evolved, so did the servers. With the Middle East servers addition, the load is evenly distributed, and crashes during matches are an issue of the past.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating login, matchmaking and other issues.



We will update you when the issues are resolved. We are investigating login, matchmaking and other issues. We will update you when the issues are resolved. https://t.co/p9TwuvGEXt

However, there have been occurrences where the game servers stopped responding. The most recent server outage was around New Year's Eve when servers were offline for more than 10 hours.

Players weren't able to log in to the game and experienced issues logging in to the Epic Games Launcher.

While server crashes happening outside of a Battle Royale match are an entirely different story altogether, in a game, it is rare in Fortnite Chapter 3 for the servers to crash due to heavy builds of this magnitude.

