Are Fortnite servers down right now? (29th December, 2021)

Fortnite is a game that usually runs well, but that doesn't mean it's not going to experience issues from time to time. Glitches, bugs and errors often crop up, as they do in every game that's ever been made. The great thing about Fortnite is that they always fix these issues pretty quickly. Server issues are resolved quickly and patches for more serious issues are sent out sooner than later.

Right now, Fortnite players might be experiencing a bit of trouble with the game and not being able to log in. Those that do log in are reporting matchmaking issues for the game, too. It begs the question for everyone: are Fortnite servers down right now?

Are Fortnite servers down right now? A look at the issue

According to HYPEX, the servers for Fortnite are in fact experiencing issues. In the last day and a half, there have been very few issues reported by players, according to Down Detector. However, in the last 20 minutes at the time of writing, there have been over 5,000 reports of issues.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's servers are experiencing some login & matchmaking issues again. Fortnite's servers are experiencing some login & matchmaking issues again. https://t.co/31JzBhVeNg

Clearly, Fortnite servers are down and the game is experiencing issues. One of the issues that players are experiencing is with logging in or matchmaking. However, Fortnite players are also experiencing issues with the Fortnite "You don't have permission to play" error message.

There are evidently a few issues going on simultaneously, making it difficult for anyone to play Fortnite. There's no indication when this will be resolved, but it will likely be soon. FortniteStatus reported on Twitter that they are aware and are working on it. It won't be an immediate fix, though they are usually pretty fast.

Fortnite Status said they are looking into the issue and it will be fixed soon (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can rest assured that the issue is being resolved as soon as possible and they will be able to get back to the game soon. Players can continue grinding the battle pass for XP and unlocking rewards like Spider-Man, the Foundation and more once it is fixed.

