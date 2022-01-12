'Played 4 games, faced 6 cheaters': Fortnite Chapter 3 has a hacking problem, says CourageJD

Fortnite Battle Royale is enjoyed by players worldwide. It has brought together people who enjoy going against one another in casual or competitive games. But this has also motivated some players to use hacks in order to win games or create chaos in the system.

Epic has faced in-game hackers and cheaters using unfair means such as aim bots, pre-building retakes, phase through walls, location detectors, god-mode, invisibility and many more. Fortnite, over the past few years, has banned these in-built hacks and is also currently partnered with ANTI-CHEAT to restrict these exploits.

But recently, in a game during CouRage JD's stream which included SypherPK, Wildcat, and Ninja in his squad, a hacker surfaced and stream sniped his way throughout the game.

Fortnite Hackers return in Chapter 3

I’m becoming a cooking streamer. I’ve played 4 games of Fortnite today…I’ve faced 6 cheaters.NOWHERE IS SAFE.I’m becoming a cooking streamer.

Even though the new chapter is filled with glitches, bugs, and meta that offer gameplay advantages to players, in-game hackers were the last thing the community wanted. Recently, people have found several players cheating by using aim bot, and entering god-mode and hovering across the map.

Content creators CouRageJD, Ninja, SypherPK and Wildcat came across a hacker in their Squads Match. The video above was published by CouRage, who was eliminated by the hacker from high in the sky. He spectated the hacker throughout his game after being eliminated and saw the hacks he was using.

The video reveals that the player using aimbots and hacks in the Full Gold Midas skin, but was below average in overall performance. The streamers pointed out that even though the hacker was using certain hacks to his advantage; he didn't fully understand how to use them.

Sypher even made a video on it and showed the same gameplay to his viewers, calling this a “cheap tactic.”

From being unable to rush his opponents to dying in a storm during the endgame, the hacker was considered a "noob" by CouRage.

Why should this concern the community?

The Fortnite community has always tried to celebrate the game with the right spirit. However, in the new chapter, players are already having a hard time with the overpowering meta.

The discovery of a Chapter 3 hacker has sparked active concern and debate within the community. They are worried whether the game is safe to play anymore, or if the stack of issues will keep rising.

Although a new update is on its way, players can only wish for Epic to take action against those who abuse the gameplay to its core.

