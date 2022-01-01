3 Fortnite cheats that won't get players banned (& 3 that definitely will)

In recent years, the entire gaming community, including Fortnite, has been hit by hackers and cheaters. The developers have been trying to keep close scrutiny on malicious actions in the game.

Epic Games has taken several measures to prevent cheaters in the game. Those who get caught are either handed a warning or get completely banned by the system, depending on the severity.

From the gamers perspective, it is important to understand which actions will result in a ban and which actions will be allowed to pass without any consequences. This article will discuss these instances.

Players won't be banned for the following Fortnite cheats

1) XP Cheats/Glitches

There are numerous XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that can be triggered by performing certain actions. Loopers often take the assistance of these XP glitches in the game to grind and rank up the Battle Pass tiers.

Exploiting these glitches won't compel the system to ban gamers. The glitches are caused by in-game malfunctions and it is the responsibility of Epic Games to fix them.

2) Using other glitches to your advantage

Apart from the XP glitch, players often come across several other glitches in the game that can be used to gain advantage in the game. For example, a recent glitch involving a snowman allows gamers to be invisible. This will certainly influence the game, and loopers will be able to gain an advantage.

However, Epic won't impose a ban for exploiting this. The reason is similar to that of the XP glitch system. It is a system issue and gamers are just exploiting it in the game.

3) Glitches with Weapon

Quite often, gamers complain of Fortnite weapons being broken and full of glitches. Using such weapons will certainly give all sorts of advantages. But it won't necessarily hand over a ban.

What will cause gamers to be banned by Epic Games?

1) Aimbots

Aimbots are third party applications that assist gamers to get perfect eliminations with utmost accuracy. It is highly useful for Battle Royale games where eliminating opponents is one of the primary objectives.

It certainly gives an undue advantage to loopers. However, it is completely unethical and the developers won't hesitate to impose a ban straightaway.

2) Modify Epic Games' Anti Cheat

Epic Games' has released the Anti Cheat that gamers need to install on their devices in order to play Fortnite. However, several gamers try to tamper with this feature so that they can bypass the security and use cheats in the game.

While this might seem like a good way to overcome this barrier, it is quite risky and Epic won't hold back from imposing a ban.

3) Air-Breaking

It is one of the most amazing cheats in Fortnite as through this, gamers are able to activate a flying cheat and rotate on the island while staying above the ground.

This cheat not only eases the way for loopers to move around the island, but also prevents them from getting any hits from opponents. Using this cheat comes with consequences as Epic will completely ban players who are caught using it in Fortnite.

