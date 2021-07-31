Fortnite streamer hacking on live stream regrets decision after Epic employee joins lobby

Hacking in Fortnite is a rare occurrence, but when it does happen, it can get highly annoying. So when a hacker managed to turn on god mode and aimbot without getting detected, he wanted to show it off on a Twitch live stream.

Unfortunately, the hacker ended up being in a lobby with the popular Fortnite YouTuber Kaidoz, who had previously gotten him banned on Twitch once. When Kaidoz noticed the hacker again, he made it his goal to get the hacker banned from Fortnite.

While the hacker could create another Twitch account and stream even after a ban, it would have been almost impossible to do the same if Epic Games had given him the banhammer. Therefore, Kaidoz decided to bring in an Epic employee a short while after inviting the hacker to his party.

Epic employee bans Fortnite hacker after YouTuber exposes him

Once Kaidoz found the hacker in his lobby, he started following his every move. "ProxyBladeッ" was unaware of the wrath he was about to face while casually hacking on a live stream where people could clearly see his hack menu.

The Fortnite hacker was running around with a soft aimbot, and he could easily land handshots without any recoil. There were various instances where he also turned invisible.

In fact, he showed off his invisible mode right in front of Kaidoz after the Fortnite YouTuber invited him to his party.

If these hacks were not enough, ProxyBladeッ also had an invincibility mode where he could roam around the map freely without taking damage from enemies. Kaidoz recorded all of this and sent it to an Epic employee. Following this, he even invited the official to his party while the hacker was also there.

The Fortnite YouTuber informed the Epic employee that ProxyBladeッ was the hacker he had been talking about. This scared the hacker, who started denying the accusations.

However, Epic already had all the proof necessary and gave the Fortnite hacker a banhammer in his next game.

