Fortnite update v19.10 early patch notes: Tornadoes & weather system, Tilted Tower return, Map changes and more

Fortnite will be updating to v19.10 very soon. The update is poised to make a ton of big changes to the game and will continue to cement Chapter 3 Season 1 as one of the best ever. Tomorrow's update will more than likely just be a hotfix and not the major update that players are expecting.

However, there are a few additions that could arrive tomorrow. Either way, with v19.10 coming very soon, there won't be a long wait for those big changes, either. Here's what players can expect in the update tomorrow and when v19.10 goes live.

Fortnite update early patch notes for tomorrow and v19.10

v19.10 has been confirmed for January 18. HYPEX confirms that the first major update of Chapter 3 will be eight days from now, which confirms that tomorrow's update will only be a hotfix. This also means that there will be no downtime for players tomorrow.

HYPEX @HYPEX 19.10 is now officially scheduled to release next week, the 18th 19.10 is now officially scheduled to release next week, the 18th 🔥

Tomorrow's update is expected to fix a lot of bugs, but there's more than likely going to be a few additions as well. New weather mechanics and tornadoes are expected to arrive in the update.

These have been speculated for a long time and might arrive in the following update. If not, they will definitely be included in the v19.10 update in one week. Along with these new mechanics, a familiar face will be returning to the game in the form of Tilted Towers.

HYPEX @HYPEX Stage 3 is live, and stage 4 goes live on the 13th as I predicted, which means Stage 6 is on the 18th Stage 3 is live, and stage 4 goes live on the 13th as I predicted, which means Stage 6 is on the 18th 👀 https://t.co/EBcWniKHWV

The snow is melting in Fortnite and it is doing so in stages. One of the final stages, in which the snow will pretty much be gone entirely, will reveal new POIs, including Tilted Towers. This will happen over time, but the days of dropping on an island without the Towers are numbered.

Tilted Towers is returning very soon (Image via Epic Games)

The brand new flare gun is also expected to debut as part of this update which will likely be added as soon as v19.10 goes live. Many leakers have also theorized that new Spider-Man skins will be arriving after that update drops, so players can look forward to seeing them in the Item Shop soon.

