"Is today the day" - Dream finally announces the face-reveal day

Minecraft icon Clay "Dream" teased the announcement day for the most anticipated face-reveal on his alternate Twitter handle @dreamwastaken.

He teased the community by implying whether today (October 2) would be the day when he would finally showcase his face. His tweet read:

dream @dreamwastaken is today the day is today the day

As expected, the post went viral on the social media platform, and has attracted well over 86k likes and more than 20k replies within an hour of its posting.

Fans react as Dream teases the community about his face-reveal

The YouTube sensation's face reveal saga started last month when Clay made a community post stating that his next video would feature him doing a face-reveal.

He used the phrase "the mask is coming off" for the first time, and stated:

"My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off, and George is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team! Then back to same epic Minecraft... (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) So many awesome things to come. Super nervous, but also incredibly excited for future! I can't wait to start meeting you guys in-person."

Clay announced his trip to San Diego via Twitter a few days after the aforementioned post. He mentioned how excited he was to finally meet his friends, fans, and other content creators. He also stated that the feeling was "surreal":

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

As mentioned, Dream has shared another update on the same Twitter handle, seemingly suggesting if today (October 2) is the face-reveal day. Minecraft Twitch streamer Punz emphasized that "today is the day" as well:

Fellow Twitch streamer Foolish Gamers stated:

BadBoyHalo wanted to know if October 2 was the day:

Content creator Captain Puffy stated that she was "first" in line to see the Minecraft legend's face reveal:

Aside from verified users, numerous community members shared their thoughts as well. One Twitter user mentioned that October 2 was Twitch streamer Grunk's birthday, and asked Clay to reveal his face the next day:

isaacwhy @isaac_why @dreamwastaken dude its grunks birthday make it tomorrow man @dreamwastaken dude its grunks birthday make it tomorrow man

Another community member urged the YouTuber not to reveal the face at night:

Here are some more fan reactions:

WadZee @WadZeeYT @dreamwastaken The most anticipated face of all time @dreamwastaken The most anticipated face of all time

A few moments later, the hashtag #dreamwastaken started to trend on Twitter. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from the trending section:

Djouheina ✨ @Merie_Jwana

For 3 years of waiting / hearing the word "soon" XD



Well, "soon" is tomorrow...

An end of an era :)



#dreamfacereveal

#dreamfacereveal

#dreamwastaken

Dream is easily one of the most recognizable figures when it comes to producing Minecraft-related content. He began his YouTube career in 2019, and has amassed more than 30.2 million subscribers in the span of three years.

Clay also has a massive presence on Twitch. He has 6,061,854 followers and has streamed for more than 191 hours. Aside from Minecraft, the internet personality has played other popular titles such as Among Us, Crab Game, Spore, GeoGuessr, and Toontown Online.

