“They have gaming skills” - Ludwig calls out critics of Minecraft players who disrespect their skills

In a 20-second long livestream clip, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig called out the critics of some of the most popular Minecraft players who disrespected the latter's skills. The clip attracted significant attention from the streaming community on Twitter.

The clip shared by Twitter user ;jenn (@xsapnap) featured Ludwig providing his take on how some community members try and categorize content creators like Sapnap and Punz as "Minecrafters", saying:

"Sapnap, who's a pretty decent gamer, like, people call him a 'Minecrafter'? That's a disservice to Sapnap, and I would also lump in Punz in that category."

The YouTube Gaming streamer went on to suggest that Minecraft content creators should be referred to as gamers, as some of them have successfully managed to climb the upper echelons of the ranked ladder for competitive games like League of Legends. He said:

"They're just f***ing gamers. All right? Their gaming skills far surpass Minecraft. He's (Sapnap) really good at League (League of Legends), he's like a Platinum player, probably. Pretty cool."

;jenn @xsapnap LUDWIG CALLED SAPNAP AND PUNZ GAMERS INSTEAD OF MINECRAFTERS BC IS A DISSERVICE OF THEIR SKILLS !! LUDWIG CALLED SAPNAP AND PUNZ GAMERS INSTEAD OF MINECRAFTERS BC IS A DISSERVICE OF THEIR SKILLS !! https://t.co/GqEFyFFlSh

Twitter reacts to Ludwig's sentiments

The video tweet posted on July 12 attracted plenty of fan reactions in the reply section, with several lauding the Mogul Money Live host's stance:

Twitter user sapnap supremacy's (@tiarawastaken_) opinion got a great deal of fan support when they pointed out that Sapnap frequently livestreams games other than Minecraft, but he is essentially a Minecraft YouTuber:

sapnap supremacy @tiarawastaken_ @xsapnap this is so true because sapnap plays other games on stream more than minecraft, but he’s a minecraft youtuber. it’s two different platforms @xsapnap this is so true because sapnap plays other games on stream more than minecraft, but he’s a minecraft youtuber. it’s two different platforms

Streaming community members were happy to see that Sapnap and Punz were getting recognized for their skills in other competitive games aside from Minecraft:

Rory @DMONxVibeZZ @xsapnap I love them both so much and I'm so so happy they're getting recognized for there skill @xsapnap I love them both so much and I'm so so happy they're getting recognized for there skill

;jenn @xsapnap @buzznap finally he’s getting the recognition im so happy :( @buzznap finally he’s getting the recognition im so happy :(

Some fans were taken aback after learning that Sapnap is Platinum ranked in League of Legends:

mocha🎗 @mocha_jelly_ @xsapnap SAPNAP IS PLATINUM RANK IN LEAGUE WHAT @xsapnap SAPNAP IS PLATINUM RANK IN LEAGUE WHAT

Some users on the social media platform were ecstatic to see that Minecraft content creators are now diversifying their content by playing various other games on stream:

lora!💜🎗 @lora44108113 @xsapnap THEY DID IT THEY ARE VARIETY GAMERS NOW WOOOOO @xsapnap THEY DID IT THEY ARE VARIETY GAMERS NOW WOOOOO

Twitter user AlpineLobster79 (@ALobster79) wondered out loud about those who still use the word "Minecrafters" to refer to some of the most well-known Minecraft content creators and streamers:

Not all fan reactions were positive, as some community members claimed that both Sapnap and Punz were "mid" and their content was boring:

seniseni @seniseni0 @xsapnap They’re both mid and boring so calling them either of those things is a disservice to REAL people like genshin impact players @xsapnap They’re both mid and boring so calling them either of those things is a disservice to REAL people like genshin impact players

Another Twitter user claimed that no one cared about the topic:

All in all, Ludwig's clip attracted a lot of positive reactions from the streaming community, which was happy to see some of the most well-known Minecraft personalities playing other games on stream and grinding the ranked ladders of various competitive titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far