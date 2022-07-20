“Are you really taking down my stream right now?” - Ludwig gets a copyright warning while talking about his role in Bella Poarch’s Dolls

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig was recently featured in Bella Poarch's latest music video, Dolls.

While reacting to the video and talking about his recurring role in various Bella Poarch music videos, he was instantly hit with a copyright warning stating that YouTube had detected copyrighted audio and video on his livestream.

Ludwig was taken aback and called out the copyright warning by saying:

"Okay, Bella, what the f**k? Bella, are you really going to take down my stream right now? All right, dead a**. Are you really taking down my stream right now?

Ludwig talks about his role in Bella Poarch's music video Dolls and gets a copyright warning right after

After months of anticipation, Bella Poarch's third single, Dolls, was released earlier this month on July 15. As expected, the four-minute long track was an instant hit as it amassed 6.3 million views and 527k likes within five days of its premiere.

Several well-known internet influencers and streaming personalities like Valkyrae, Mizkif, Sykkuno, Dream, and many others made a surprise appearance in the video.

Ludwig, too, made a cameo by playing as an employee of an evil doll manufacturing corporation.

During a recent livestream, the YouTube Gaming streamer watched the music video alongside his viewers and spoke about his role. He started by saying:

"He does it again! How do you go back-to-back? Someone explain to me how you go back-to-back?"

He then spoke about the role of the bell boy he played in Bella Poarch's INFERNO last year and compared his role with the newest one:

"Yeah, I did make Bella Poarch's original music video, INFERNO, what it is today, when I opened the door as a bell boy, bell boy number one and let Bella into the hotel."

The Mogul Money Live host continued further by saying:

"But I'm back yet again crushing it and usually actors, they have like one role, right? You have like one role that... that truly transcends society. It's a back-to-back moment. One more time."

Ludwig's reaction and commentary came to an abrupt end after he was issued a warning by YouTube's DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) system as it detected that the content creator was re-streaming a copyrighted music video.

Fans react to Ludwig's performance in Dolls

The YouTube comment section was filled with a plethora of fan reactions. Several viewers provided their take on the streamer's role and performance in Bella Poarch's different music videos. Here are snippets of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

A few days back, YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno's" fans wanted him to react to the same music video. He politely declined the request and explained that he could not legally watch the video on-stream as it would warrant a copyright strike on his YouTube channel.

