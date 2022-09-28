MrBeast reveals he was offered a ten-figure amount for his YouTube empire, explains why he rejected it

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" recently made a guest appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast on September 27, 2022. During the conversation, podcast host and American comedian Andrew Schulz expressed amazement that MrBeast had not been offered the "craziest check in history" for his YouTube channel.

In response, Jimmy stated that he had been offered $1 billion for his YouTube empire, including all of his channels and the MrBeast brand as a whole. He then said that he declined the offer because he did not want to work for his own company.

MrBeast reveals he was offered $1 billion for his YouTube empire, and says if he took the deal, it would've make him the "youngest self-made billionaire"

At the 02:55 mark of FLAGRANT's recent podcast, the influencers discussed how Disney had managed to buy several streaming services, and that they were "doing the right thing."

Andrew Schulz was "shocked" that the entertainment corporation hadn't reached out to Jimmy with an offer, and said:

"I'm shocked that they have not offered you the craziest check in history!"

The Kansas native revealed that he had, in fact, been offered a "crazy one":

"Well, I have. I have been offered a pretty crazy one. Umm... like, there's people, not like official term sheets, but you know? People like, that would actually like, be able to afford it. Like, 'Yeah, you know, a billion dollars, if we could own the channel and the companies, and stuff like that.' And I'm like, 'Oh! That sounds enticing! But I don't know if I want to work for my own YouTube channel.'"

Timestamp: 02:55:12

Shocked by the numbers, podcast host Akaash Singh reconfirmed if Jimmy had actually been offered $1 billion for his YouTube channel. The latter responded:

"Well, with all the companies. Yeah. But, not like, again, not a term sheet, but people who would if I took it seriously, would've been like, 'Okay, let's figure it out.'"

Following this, Mark Gagnon joined the conversation and asked if MrBeast would have become the youngest billionaire, if he had accepted the deal. The YouTube sensation replied:

"I think the youngest self-made billionaire, because a lot of people were handed down. If you count her (Kylie Jenner), she was 21. But outside of her, if you Google it, it's like some guy's 26."

Andrew Schulz was astonished to learn that Jimmy had been offered a billion dollars and wanted to know if the offer was for the streaming company or the entirety of his YouTube business. Mr. Beast stated:

"I can't go any further than that. But I mean, I feel pretty confident that someone would. I mean, just look at it. I told you the Beast Burger number."

When the podcast's hosts urged Jimmy to reveal the estimated value of his YouTube business, he responded with:

"Seemed to sound dumb, but probably like, $10 billion, $20 billion. Well, I mean, yeah. But that's where, if they give me the money now, but obviously in the future, I think we could be worth way more. But not that that's like the end goal. But, it' just..."

Akaash Singh mentioned that MrBeast's empire appeared to be more valuable than WhatsApp. MrBeast stated that the brand's value is currently "nowhere near" that much, but in five to ten years, it could be possible.

Fans react to the podcast

The YouTube comments section featured more than 3.2k fan reactions. MrBeast commented on the video himself and urged fans and viewers to watch the entire podcast so that it "bangs and boosts Andrew's confidence":

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the FLAGRANT podcast featuring Jimmy (Image via FLAGRANT/YouTube)

Jimmy is one of the biggest content creators on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. Earlier this year, he became the fifth internet personality to cross the 100 million subscriber mark on his YouTube channel.

