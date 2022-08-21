“Massive W!” - Fans react as MrBeast crosses the 10-million-subscribers mark on Beast Philanthropy channel

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" achieved yet another big milestone in his online career as his alternative YouTube channel, Beast Philanthrophy, crossed the 10 million subscriber mark on August 20.

The YouTuber commemorated the occasion on his main Twitter account, stating that 100% of the channel's earnings go straight to assisting people. He provided examples of some of the biggest philanthropic efforts he undertook, and claimed that him and his team were "just getting started."

MrBeast @MrBeast Beast Philanthropy hit 10 mil!



100% of the revenue this channel generates goes towards helping people.. So far we’ve given away over a million meals, built wells in Africa, built houses for homeless, donated millions in aid, helped schools, and we’re just getting started :) Beast Philanthropy hit 10 mil!100% of the revenue this channel generates goes towards helping people.. So far we’ve given away over a million meals, built wells in Africa, built houses for homeless, donated millions in aid, helped schools, and we’re just getting started :) https://t.co/CIBy62I0kw

Thousands of fans reacted to Jimmy amassing 10 million subscribers on his alternative YouTube channel. One community member lauded MrBeast by saying:

Twitter applauds MrBeast for Philanthropy channel crossing a major milestone

After starting his main YouTube channel in 2011, Jimmy finally hit 100 million subscribers on July 28, and became the fifth content creator on the video-sharing platform to accomplish the major feat.

Come August 20, the 24-year-old YouTuber shared another big achievement on the social media platform as he announced that Beast Philanthrophy had surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark.

A few minutes later, MrBeast posted another update, saying that he was looking forward to motivating kids all across the world to do good. He hopes to grow the channel to over 100 million subscribers.

He also emphasized that he would "never make a penny off this channel" and thanked Darren for managing the charity:

MrBeast @MrBeast I want to grow this channel to over 100 mil subscribers and inspire kids around the world to do good!



I’ll never make a penny off this channel (and I invest millions of my own money into it because I believe in what we’re doing)



THANK YOU DARREN FOR RUNNING THE CHARITY! I want to grow this channel to over 100 mil subscribers and inspire kids around the world to do good!I’ll never make a penny off this channel (and I invest millions of my own money into it because I believe in what we’re doing)THANK YOU DARREN FOR RUNNING THE CHARITY!

As expected, the wholesome update went viral on Twitter as it garnered well over 50k likes and more than 1,000 fans were present in the comments section. Several fans congratulated the YouTuber for reaching the milestone:

your average discord mod @sleeping_kirby @MrBeast Yay! Now you can continue to do good for the people of this world. Thank you Mr. Beast, you are one of the best people in the world @MrBeast Yay! Now you can continue to do good for the people of this world. Thank you Mr. Beast, you are one of the best people in the world

One viewer stated that anyone who subscribes to the main channel should also subscribe to the alternative philanthrophy channel:

Dave Mimm @Januaryman @MrBeast Everyone who subscribes to the main channel should subscribe to Beast Philanthropy and watch every video. Imagine the good that could be done! @MrBeast Everyone who subscribes to the main channel should subscribe to Beast Philanthropy and watch every video. Imagine the good that could be done!

Twitter user Millions (@Millions) had the following message for Jimmy:

Some fans referred to the YouTuber as a "real hero":

MrBeast's food venture, Feastables, commended him:

Fellow YouTuber Leonhart congratulated Jimmy:

One community member took the opportunity to post a jestful comment and stated:

Mike27356894 @mike27356894



Now, after having my 7th channel to hit 10 million, that fantastic feeling doesn't really happen anymore. But I'm glad you're able to have that feeling! @MrBeast Congrats, Mr.Beast! I remember my first time hitting 10 million on YouTube. It was such a fantastic moment for me.Now, after having my 7th channel to hit 10 million, that fantastic feeling doesn't really happen anymore. But I'm glad you're able to have that feeling! @MrBeast Congrats, Mr.Beast! I remember my first time hitting 10 million on YouTube. It was such a fantastic moment for me.Now, after having my 7th channel to hit 10 million, that fantastic feeling doesn't really happen anymore. But I'm glad you're able to have that feeling!

Meanwhile, one fan wished they were a part of the YouTuber's team:

Cody @CEx504 @MrBeast Damn I wish I could be apart of this team @MrBeast Damn I wish I could be apart of this team

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

Pasindu Silva @PasinduNSilva @MrBeast Great work and great contributions. Always happy to see you in action @MrBeast Great work and great contributions. Always happy to see you in action

Mac @itism4c @MrBeast Congrats man!! Been following the channel since day 1. It always gives me chills seeing what you're doing in order to make the world a better place. I wish more people look up to you, and we could surely change the world into a better place for all. Eternally grateful! @MrBeast Congrats man!! Been following the channel since day 1. It always gives me chills seeing what you're doing in order to make the world a better place. I wish more people look up to you, and we could surely change the world into a better place for all. Eternally grateful! ♥️

Santigamez35 @santigamez35 🤟🏻 @MrBeast Really Appreciate what Mr.Beast does for communities in need! Congrats on 10 Milly🤟🏻 @MrBeast Really Appreciate what Mr.Beast does for communities in need! Congrats on 10 Milly 😤🤟🏻

The Beast Philanthrophy YouTube channel kickstarted in 2021, and it only took a year for it to attract 10 million subscribers.

Beast Philanthrophy is essentially a food bank. According to their mission statement, they hope to develop and run food pantries in underserved communities, provide life-changing assistance to those in need, and contribute to the fight to end hunger.

Beast Philanthropy has donated an estimated 1.4 million pounds of food and delivered more than 1.2 million meals since its inception.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan