“Massive W!” - Fans react as MrBeast crosses the 10-million-subscribers mark on Beast Philanthropy channel

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" achieved yet another big milestone in his online career as his alternative YouTube channel, Beast Philanthrophy, crossed the 10 million subscriber mark on August 20.
The YouTuber commemorated the occasion on his main Twitter account, stating that 100% of the channel's earnings go straight to assisting people. He provided examples of some of the biggest philanthropic efforts he undertook, and claimed that him and his team were "just getting started."
Thousands of fans reacted to Jimmy amassing 10 million subscribers on his alternative YouTube channel. One community member lauded MrBeast by saying:
Twitter applauds MrBeast for Philanthropy channel crossing a major milestone
After starting his main YouTube channel in 2011, Jimmy finally hit 100 million subscribers on July 28, and became the fifth content creator on the video-sharing platform to accomplish the major feat.
Come August 20, the 24-year-old YouTuber shared another big achievement on the social media platform as he announced that Beast Philanthrophy had surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark.
A few minutes later, MrBeast posted another update, saying that he was looking forward to motivating kids all across the world to do good. He hopes to grow the channel to over 100 million subscribers.
He also emphasized that he would "never make a penny off this channel" and thanked Darren for managing the charity:
As expected, the wholesome update went viral on Twitter as it garnered well over 50k likes and more than 1,000 fans were present in the comments section. Several fans congratulated the YouTuber for reaching the milestone:
One viewer stated that anyone who subscribes to the main channel should also subscribe to the alternative philanthrophy channel:
Twitter user Millions (@Millions) had the following message for Jimmy:
Some fans referred to the YouTuber as a "real hero":
MrBeast's food venture, Feastables, commended him:
Fellow YouTuber Leonhart congratulated Jimmy:
One community member took the opportunity to post a jestful comment and stated:
Meanwhile, one fan wished they were a part of the YouTuber's team:
Here are some more relevant fan comments:
The Beast Philanthrophy YouTube channel kickstarted in 2021, and it only took a year for it to attract 10 million subscribers.
Beast Philanthrophy is essentially a food bank. According to their mission statement, they hope to develop and run food pantries in underserved communities, provide life-changing assistance to those in need, and contribute to the fight to end hunger.
Beast Philanthropy has donated an estimated 1.4 million pounds of food and delivered more than 1.2 million meals since its inception.