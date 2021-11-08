MrBeast reaches huge milestone with "biggest food drive ever" via philanthropy YouTube channel

MrBeast is well known for his philanthropic nature, and he often donates huge amounts of money or expensive things to his fellow streamers or people in need. In a recent drive with his philanthropy channel, Beast Philanthropy, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson reached a huge donation milestone. He donated over 1,000,000 meals to families in need during a food drive on November 7, 2021.

MrBeast @MrBeast Today was Beast Philanthropy’s biggest food drive ever! Over 300 volunteers, 10,000+ families fed, and around $500,000 worth of food given away!



We’ve officially given away over 1,000,000 meals to people in need all 100% for free :)) Today was Beast Philanthropy’s biggest food drive ever! Over 300 volunteers, 10,000+ families fed, and around $500,000 worth of food given away!We’ve officially given away over 1,000,000 meals to people in need all 100% for free :))

This is one of the multiple efforts Donaldson has made on his philanthropic journey, and he is popularly known as YouTube's guardian angel.

MrBeast donates over 1 million meals in a massive food drive

MrBeast is a well-known philanthropist. Therefore, his food drive was not a surprise to anyone. However, the massive donation number impressed many in the community, congratulating him for his effort and initiative.

The American streamer revealed that the donation drive was funded entirely by his philanthropy channel on YouTube, Beast Philanthropy. Explaining how he accumulated the money for this drive, he said,

"I use 100% of the ad rev, brand deals, and merch rev to fund the charity."

MrBeast @MrBeast



youtube.com/channel/UCAiLf… All funded by the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel! I use 100% of the ad rev, brand deals, and merch rev to fund the charity. If we can grow the channel big enough we’ll be able to feed millions of people every month ❤️ All funded by the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel! I use 100% of the ad rev, brand deals, and merch rev to fund the charity. If we can grow the channel big enough we’ll be able to feed millions of people every month ❤️youtube.com/channel/UCAiLf…

The streamer received immense praise from the streamer community as well as his fans for his milestone.

Jimmy Donaldson is currently busy with his Team Seas fundraiser. He has joined hands with many other creators in the streaming community to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the sea. This gesture is also one that is being greatly appreciated by the community, and streamers are coming forward wholeheartedly to do their bit.

MrBeast @MrBeast



KEEP IT GOING - Crazy what can happen when the creator community comes together 🥺KEEP IT GOING - teamseas.org Crazy what can happen when the creator community comes together 🥺KEEP IT GOING - teamseas.org https://t.co/1dDa13ZFvE

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While this month has been hectic for MrBeast, the philanthropist, the creator side has also not been sitting idle. Donaldson is currently hard at work to finish up the sets for his real-life Squid Game event, which will take place next week. The video will feature several prominent names from the streaming community. Fans are desperately waiting to watch the video for the same, to see the madness unfurl at the events inspired by the popular Korean Netflix show.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar