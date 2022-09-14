“I don’t really care” - CDawgVA responds to Reddit backlash over Trash Taste podcast featuring Pokimane

Connor Colquhoun, popularly known as CDawgVA, responded to the Reddit backlash over a recent Trash Taste podcast featuring Imane "Pokimane".

Trash Taste is a popular anime podcast hosted by CDawgVA, Joey "TheAn1meMan", and Garnt "Gigguk". Twitch sensation Pokimane was featured on the podcast's 116th episode earlier this week on September 10.

Following its premiere, the community on the subreddit r/TrashTaste seemed unhappy with the Moroccan-Canadian icon's guest appearance.

On September 13, fans were interested in hearing Connor's perspective on the backlash. The latter remarked that he "didn't really care" about the controversy and stated:

"I don't really care. Sometimes, the subreddit really gets like that. They just get it in their head. They whop themselves over nothing."

CDawgVA chimes in on his views on the subreddit drama over Pokimane's guest appearance on the Trash Taste podcast

Connor hosted a short, two-hour livestream on September 13 and spent most of his time interacting with his viewers. At the one-hour mark, the Welsh content creator's eye caught the message from a Twitch chatter named vixioon saying:

"Can you talk about the subreddit drama and tell people to stop."

The streamer claimed that he didn't care about the subreddit drama and elaborated:

"In Trash Taste, we just film with the guests we want to film, and we don't really care. We know that not every guest is going to be liked or wanted by the community, but that's how it's going to be. Like, if we had every guest on, that everyone liked, it would just be an echo chamber."

Timestamp: 01:20:53

CDawgVA claimed that the podcast hosts enjoyed bringing "controversial" guests. He said:

"I think we like having some people on, even if they're controversial, in the sense. We've had many on. But no, I just think you can have a conversation with people. I just don't really care, and I thought Poki was good. She's very nice. She's lovely."

The conversation about the subreddit drama ended when the 26-year-old streamer mentioned:

"But, you know, some people don't like certain guests, and that's fine. You don't have to like every guest, and we've had a lot of guests. We knew that; we knew to an extent that people were going to be like, 'Oh my god, another guest, another one, another one,' but, I mean, it's just how it works. It's either that or Trash Taste doesn't upload every week."

Fans react to CDawgVA's response

The reaction thread on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail attracted more than 40 comments. One Redditor claimed that the Trash Taste subreddit was the "worst part" of the fanbase:

Another Redditor was astonished by the level of hostility Pokimane received from YouTube audiences.

Some fans weren't able to understand why Pokimane was considered "controversial":

CDawgVA is a professional anime voice actor and a well-known personality in the streaming world. He is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL content creator and currently has more than 856k followers on his Twitch channel.

