“Is this dog food?!” - Disguised Toast taken by surprise after CDawgVA tries out Japanese vending machine food

Twitch streamers Connor "CDawgVA" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got together in Japan and hosted a three-hour-long IRL livestream on July 28.

While roaming the streets, the content creators came across a series of vending machines that offered a wide range of unique food. CDawgVA's eyes set upon a rather intriguing food product, which he believed to be canned yakitori.

Connor decided to eat the canned yakitori and immediately regretted the decision to try it on stream. Moments later, Disguised Toast was surprised to see a picture of the dog on its side and exclaimed:

"Wait, is this dog food?! There's a picture of a dog on it."

After relishing Japanese cuisine at a restaurant, Jeremy and Connor took to the bustling streets of Tokyo and headed to Akihabara to buy anime merchandise.

As they made their way towards their destination, the streamers stumbled upon a set of vending machines and CDawgVA wanted to showcase the wide range of products that Japanese street machines offer.

He was stunned after seeing that one of the vending machines contained canned yakitori and said:

"And also they have a yakitori, some kind of- wait, what is this? Wait, is that actually yakitori? I don't know what that is... Wait, what? I don't understand, I think this is actually some kind of meat thing. It says yakitori. What if it's like yakitori in a can? Have you had yakitori?"

Disguised Toast did not hesitate and bought the canned food product to try and taste it. The streamers showed the can to their viewers and Jeremy tried to decipher what was written on the packaging:

"I know what this one means, chicken meat and this is fire."

Timestamp: 00:58:06

Connor was intrigued to try out yakitori and rushed to a shop to buy a pair of chopsticks. A few minutes later, the professional anime voice actor returned and before eating, he wanted to know how long it had been sitting inside the vending machine.

After verifying that the product had not reached its expiry date, CDawgVA began eating it and said:

"All right, I'm going to do it. Ready? Ohh! That's not good! Oh, it does taste like dog food, it's not as bad as I thought it would be."

Disguised Toast was taken by surprise and asked Connor if the canned food was dog food. The latter took a better look at the package and said:

"No! It might be dog food. At least dogs are eating good though. It is?"

Jeremy burst out laughing and replied:

"That explains why there's a f***ing dog on it! Oh, it makes so much more sense, like, there's a picture of a dog, it smells like dog food, it tastes like dog food..."

CDawgVA immediately spat the food back into the can and the streamers continued with their IRL livestream.

This is not the first time Connor has tried something from a Japanese vending machine. Back in May, the streamer teamed up with British content creator Chris "AbroadInJapan" and the former ate a cooked Tarantula spider, which left the latter in shock.

