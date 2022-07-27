“Why are you guys so obsessed?”- Disguised Toast responds to viewers pestering him about meeting PewDiePie in Japan

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" revealed that he stayed back in Japan after hosting a livestream earlier today.

The streamer was due to leave Japan with other content creators a few days back, however, he disclosed that he wanted to stay in the gorgeous Asian country for a few more days before flying back to his home in Los Angeles.

While talking about extending his stay, fans asked if he met YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie," which visibily annoyed him. In response to viewers' questions, Disguised Toast frustratingly said:

"'Did you meet PewDiePie by any chance?' Chat, Japan has like, I don't know, a billion people? Why are you guys so obsessed with me meeting PewDiePie?"

Disguised Toast hits back at viewers asking him if he met PewDiePie in Japan

On July 21, Jeremy hosted a Twitch stream titled "final Japan stream :(" during which he stated that the trip to the Asian country changed his perspective on livestreaming and also revealed that he did not want to return to Los Angeles.

Five days later, the Hearthstone aficionado surprised his fanbase by revealing that he decided to stay back in Japan for a few more days as his fellow OfflineTV crew members took off for their respective destinations.

While talking about his extended stay, fans wondered out loud if the streamer managed to meet PewDiePie by any chance, which elicited the streamer to ask his viewers why they were so obsessed with him meeting with the latter.

He then instructed his Twitch channel moderators to ban viewers who mentioned him meeting PewDiePie in Japan and continued conversing on the subject. He said:

"Mods, if anyone mentions me meeting PewDiePie, just ban them. I can't... I can't handle it anymore."

The 30-year-old gamer sarcastically stated how his fans would expect him to message PewDiePie to hangout in Japan:

"I'm going to message PewDiePie, 'Hey, I'm in Japan, you're in Japan, and we're both YouTubers! So I guess we should hang out,' that's f***ing cringe, chat. Please let people live their lives."

He continued further by saying:

"I think the last thing PewDiePie wants is for people to move to Japan to get like a fresh environment and for people to show up, 'Hey! PewDiePie, is that you?! You want to collab or something?'"

Disguised Toast then claimed that PewDiePie decided to move to Japan because of viewers who were constantly trying to get the latter's attention:

"What's wrong with you guys? You guys are the reason why he moved to Japan, to get away from cringe folks like you guys, like, 'Oh, PewDiePie's around? I better hit him up, I better grab a picture, I better try and get his attention.'"

The minute-long conversation came to an end when Disguised Toast asked his viewers:

"Let the man live his life."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's strong statements

The YouTube comment section featured a handful of fan reactions, with almost all of them agreeing with what the Twitch streamer had to say:

Fans reacting to the streamer's strong statement for his viewers (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

Jeremy is an iconic streaming personality known for having expansive knowledge of Blizzard Entertainment's title Hearthstone.

Aside from streaming the card game for thousands of hours, the Twitch streamer has also been seen playing games like Among Us, Fortnite, League of Legends, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on stream.

