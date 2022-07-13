“This is my favorite clip of all time” - Ludwig loses it after watching Tyler1 critique his League of Legends skills

The streaming and gaming community witnessed a minor yet hilarious drama between YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig and Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" yesterday.

The Mogul Money Live producer laughed hysterically in response to many viral videos featuring Tyler1's rant. After viewing some clips in which the League of Legends streamer criticized the YouTuber's gameplay, the latter stated:

"This is my favorite clip of all time. This is my favorite clip that has ever been clipped in the history of Twitch.tv. Guy rolled off his tongue like he rehearsed that. I think he rehearsed that speech more than I practiced League of Legends! It was impressive!"

Ludwig reacts to Tyler1 roasting his League of Legends gameplay skills

Both content creators participated in MrBeast's $150,000 League of Legends duel against Ninja, and, unfortunately, they ended up losing the best-of-three series.

On July 12, Tyler1 spoke about the event and provided his experience playing alongside Ludwig, Sapnap, Doublelift, and MrBeast. He went hard on the YouTube Gaming streamer by saying he would lose to beginner bots present in the game.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and😬 https://t.co/4zrKiPrGFl

In a minute-long rant, Tyler1 stated the following with regards to Ahgren's League of Legends skills:

"This stupid son of a b**ch, I'm not flaming. I'm just saying this absolute drone bot. Bro, if you can't play the f***ing role or the game, just tell us, dude! He was sitting behind greenscreen in the green room like, 'Yeah, I can go support. I play a mean Thresh.'"

Tyler1 had the following reaction after finding out that Ludwig had not reached the appropriate level to play ranked games:

"Umm... what rank are you exactly? Just curious. He was like, 'I'm level 18.' What are you? Huh? You're level 18! This motherf***er isn't even level 30. How do you even play League?"

Ludwig said that he began laughing after watching the viral clip and donated 10,000 bits or $100 with the following message:

"I was like, 'You know what man? Even after it's all said and done, it was really fun playing with you and hopefully we play together sometime,' and this is what he said."

Ludwig played another Tyler1 clip in which the latter reacted to the former's donation:

"Go f**k yourself! You stupid b**ch a** motherf**ker. You are one of the worst League players I've ever seen in my entire life and I've played 30,000 games with stream s***ters. I've played against AI bots, like 5,000 games. Every single AI beginner bot I've played with is five times the player you are at the peak, bro. I'm not kidding, you are garbage, you cost me my reputation, you piece of s**t! Thanks for the 10k bits, though."

The YouTube Gaming streamer completely lost it after watching Tyler1 roasting him and stated that it was the best clip on Twitch that he had ever seen.

Fans react to the streamer's back-and-forth

Fans present in the YouTube comment section loved the streamer's hilarious interaction:

Fans provide their take in the YouTube comments section (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions on Twitter:

wubba @WubbaDuck1337 @LudwigAhgren Man has mastered live roasting to the level of keeping it just within clipping length. It’s true beauty and poise; a mastery of the craft. @LudwigAhgren Man has mastered live roasting to the level of keeping it just within clipping length. It’s true beauty and poise; a mastery of the craft.

arianna (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵) @flowersongrave @LudwigAhgren “every single AI beginner bot I’ve played against is 5x the player you are at your peak” @LudwigAhgren “every single AI beginner bot I’ve played against is 5x the player you are at your peak” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Following the short-lived drama, Ludwig decided to hone his League of Legends skills and posted an update on Twitter stating that he would perfect and master his FiddleSticks gameplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far