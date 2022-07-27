"This man is f***ing amazing!" - CDawgVA shares his experience hanging out with Ludwig

Twitch streamer and professional voice actor Connor "CDawgVA" shared his experience hanging out with YouTube Gaming star Ludwig and lauded him for being a considerate individual.

During a recent livestream on July 24, CDawgVA spent three hours recalling his travels around the world in collaboration with several other streaming personalities.

As the conversation continued, the Welsh streamer talked about livestreaming in America with Ludwig and expressed his gratitude towards the latter by revealing how the YouTuber had been helpful towards him the entire stay. He said:

"I set my laptop, it's not f***ing working. Ludwig arrives, he brings me a PC setup. Love it, generous as f**k. Ludwig's the GOAT. Already, Ludwig has been such an MVP, he's invited me to like three things, he's done a stream with me, it's been like a week. This man is f***ing amazing!"

CDawgVA thanks Ludwig for being a gracious host

Last month, on June 17, the streaming community was taken by surprise after CDawgVA and Ludwig got together for a series of special IRL streams.

A month later, Connor hosted a regular Just Chatting livestream during which he discussed some behind-the-scenes topics while recounting his recent travels.

The anime voice actor revealed that Ludwig assisted him by providing a streaming PC after his laptop stopped functioning in the United States. Due to some more helpful gestures, Connor referred to the YouTuber as a "GOAT."

The Welsh streamer went on to say that if someone had traveled to Japan to hang out with him, he would not have been able to devote as much time as Ludwig did:

"If someone comes to Japan like, I'll hang out with them for sure, but like, I can't give you every day, right, like because I got work as well. But Ludwig is an amazing guy. He's such a great guy. I f***ing love him to death."

CDawgVA revealed that the entire IRL stream was Ludwig's idea, and it was he who planned out everything:

"He came, all chill, we drove, he drove me down. Again, this whole stream was his plan, so it was all... he'd planned it all out, everything. I didn't do anything, it was on my channel. It was his thing, he planned it all out for me. Like, what a f***ing great guy!"

The 26-year-old internet personality spoke about the American fast food stream and was shocked to see that the VOD (video on demand) attracted more than 500,000 views:

"Then we had the burger stream, bro, and it was amazing. It was so godd*mn good and the VOD has like a half-a-million views! It was such a good, good stream.

The Twitch streamer followed up by saying that he and Ludwig connected with one another very well:

"I think we just... we get each other's humor. He knows that he can poke fun at me and likewise. I think it's just good vibes, I think we just click, which is just great! It's so rare that you get that, where you just feel like you understand each other right away, but I got him."

The conversation came to an end when Connor hilariously told the YouTube Gaming streamer that he was his "long-lost brother from America":

"Bro, I told him, I was like, 'Bro, I think you're like my long-lost brother from America,' if his ancestors hadn't have left Europe, you know?"

Fans react to CDawgVA praising Ludwig

The YouTube comment section featured more than a dozen reactions, with several fans stating that both content creators' personalities blended well together. Here is a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

CDawgVA is a well-known livestreaming personality who began his Twitch career in 2017. Since then, he has gone on to become a streaming powerhouse as he currently has 778,505 followers and averages 10k viewers per stream.

