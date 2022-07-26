Twitch streamer YourRAGE uses face cam for the first time after reaching 1 million followers on Twitch

Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" hit a massive milestone of one million followers on Twitch during a recent livestream earlier today and commemorated the occasion by using his face cam for the first time on stream.

YourRAGE is one of the most well-known American "no camera" livestreamers, but he had promised to show his face on stream for the first time when he reached one million followers.

The 24-year-old internet personality is a widely popular Just Chatting and gaming streamer who began his Twitch livestreaming career back in 2019. His popularity has skyrocketed since the onset of the year, as he went from getting an average of 9k viewers in October to getting 16k viewers in January 2022.

Josh has been seen playing games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rust, Elden Ring, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on stream, in addition to streaming for more than 1,300 hours in the Just Chatting category.

After streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for over three years, YourRAGE finally hit the one million follower mark on July 26.

At the 11-minute mark of the special livestream, he turned on his streaming camera and started celebrating by saying:

"Ayyo, what the f**k going on? Yo, what the f**k going on? F**k going on? The f**k going on... Chat! What's up? Hold on, I don't want to hear no more scam, no more VR scam, none of that! None of that! It's up, it's up! Is the camera good here? How am I looking? Is it good right now? Y'all can see?"

(Timestamp: 00:11:09)

The streamer continued celebrating the occasion for a few more minutes before starting to play a variety of virtual reality games on stream.

Fans react to the streamer reaching 1 million followers on Twitch

Fans present on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit were elated to see Josh reaching the one million follower mark on his Twitch channel. Some fans on Twitter stated that Josh was one of the best streamers on Twitch:

YouTube content creator and Twitch partner Solo stated that YourRAGE looked "cute" during the stream:

Solo @YT_Solo @YourRAGEz you looked so cute too bro keep it on next time @YourRAGEz you looked so cute too bro keep it on next time

Twitter users who were not able to catch the streamer's broadcast wanted to know if he really used the face cam:

Jbra @jbr22_2 @YourRAGEz Did he actually i didnt see the stream @YourRAGEz Did he actually i didnt see the stream

Fans lauded the streamer for reaching the milestone that he had set for himself:

Here are some more fan reactions from Twitter:

The content creator's achievements were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 45 fans providing their thoughts:

Aside from being a prominent personality on Twitch, Josh has a large YouTube channel that has 1.27 million subscribers with more than 273 million channel views.

