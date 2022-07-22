Twitch veteran Sodapoppin joins OTK, fans go into a frenzy

One True King (OTK) took the internet by storm after announcing that Twitch star and veteran streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" would be joining the organization as its newest member.

The announcement came via Matthew "Mizkif's" channel earlier today before the streamer group began the OTK Ghost Hunters special livestream. A nine-minute announcement video was later uploaded to OTK's official YouTube channel.

Sodapoppin announced the news in his signature style by dabbing and saying:

"Sup, b**ches?"

Sodapoppin shares his thoughts on joining streamer organization OTK

At the two-hour mark of Mizkif's recent livestream, Chance finally shared his thoughts and opinions on joining one of the most popular streamer organizations. He began by saying:

"But glad it's finally out. I've been pretty much, a pretty good part of, you know, for a while being Nick's (Nmplol) roommate for a while on top of that has kind of always been a part of things."

(Timestamp 02:10:50 )

The brief announcement speech concluded with Chance expressing his joy at finally becoming a member of One True King:

"It's good to finally officially be out there and not tip-toeing about it anymore. I am part of OTK!"

Fans react to Sodapoppin joining OTK

The Twitch moment was posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and several Redditors were amused to see that the streamer had decided to join OTK.

Some fans wondered if Chance had sold off his stake in NRG Esports:

Some Redditors claimed that OTK signing Phin was the best decision they had made:

Some community members were confident that Chance had flown to Los Angeles to participate in one of OTK's special events:

Fans really loved Twitch streamer Cyr's part in the announcement video:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the streamer's announcement clip 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Several Redditors lauded the recent livestream and the special announcement:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the streamer's announcement clip 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here's how fans reacted in the YouTube comment section:

Fans in the YouTube comment section responding to the announcement (Image via OTK/YouTube)

Sodapoppin is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community and began livestreaming on Twitch way back when it was known as Justin.tv. He currently has more than 8.7 million followers and averages 17k viewers per stream.

Aside from being a prominent Twitch streamer, he previously co-owned Northern Gaming, a Canadian esports organization that was later acquired by NRG Esports in 2017. The streamer then went on to become an advisor for the esports organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far