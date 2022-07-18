Create
Notifications

OTK Ghost Hunters stream: Date, participants, and stream details revealed

Fans can tune in to Mizkif&#039;s stream on July 21 to watch the Ghost Hunters stream (Image via OTK Network/Twitter)
Fans can tune in to Mizkif's stream on July 21 to watch the Ghost Hunters stream (Image via OTK Network/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Jul 18, 2022 02:49 PM IST

The One True King (OTK) caught the streaming community by surprise as they announced a special event called OTK Ghost Hunters earlier today.

The OTK Ghost Hunters livestream is scheduled to premiere on Mizkif's Twitch channel on July 21 (Thursday) at 8.00 pm CST, 9.00 pm EST, and 6.00 pm PST.

Several well-known Twitch streamers and content creators like Mizkif, JSchlatt, EsfandTV, Emiru, Cyr, Nmplol, and Rich Campbell will be hunting down ghosts live on stream.

We’re hunting ghosts. Live.w/ @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Trust me… you don’t want to miss this 👻July 21st at 8PM CTTwitch.tv/Mizkif https://t.co/zqfOGxFY4b

The announcement came from Matthew "Mizkif" earlier today, and he teased the event during a recent livestream. According to him, the broadcast is going to be one of the "craziest streams in a long time."

"We're hunting ghosts live! July 21st on my channel, on Thursday. This is the first time I'm going to stream on a Thursday in three years. Okay? Yep, be ready for it, boys. You're... I'm telling you, you're going... This is going to be the craziest stream in a long time. I guarantee you will not forget this stream! I guarantee you, you'll go crazy."

(Timestamp 03:31:01)

Fans react to the OTK Ghost Hunters stream announcement

The announcement on Twitter was an instant hit as the tweet garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than 12 hours. Rich Campbell was ready to hunt ghosts and called the event an IRL version of the game Luigi's Mansion:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol Irl luigis mansion. https://t.co/iZO06EGnOn

One True King co-founder, Zack "Asmongold," wanted Rich Campbell to bring a vacuum cleaner to stay true to the lore of Luigi's Mansion:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Make sure rich brings the vacuum cleaner
@Asmongold @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol Im scared https://t.co/ungJzGacoY

Nick "Nmplol" tried to find a way out of the upcoming ghost hunting livestream:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @RichWCampbell I hate this. I’m so scared already. I think I’m sick that day

Nick's girlfriend, Malena Tudi, also asked if he could skip the event and provided a reason for it:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Yo can Nick skip this? if he gets any bad energy stuck to him, it's basically stuck to me as well

Twitch streamer Tectone was incredibly hyped for the special stream:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell This is gonna be awesome! This is gonna be great! I heccin love OTK!

One True King member, Tips Out, was glad to be working behind the scenes for the event:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell This is one of those times I’m glad to be working behind the scenes. Good luck 🫡

League of Legends personalities Ovilee May and Clayton "Captain Flowers" were present in the conversation thread:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell @CaptainFlowers 👀👀👀
@OvileeMay @OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell I TOLD YOU IT'S BANGER CONTENT

Some viewers wanted Eric "Erobb221" to participate as well:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Get Twitch user @Erobb221 to be a part of this

Several fans on Twitter were looking forward to the OTK Ghost Hunters livestream:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Pog
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell brb putting this in my calendar
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Ghost hunting for my bday lit
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Yesss this will be so good 👻

Some fans also speculated that the streamer organization might make a new member announcement:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell new member announcement POG

Here are some more fan reactions:

@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell This gonna be Emiru https://t.co/SP6rKW5G4p
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell spoooky https://t.co/WZ4PkfyLqq
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell https://t.co/HN8J0lOsac
Also Read Story Continues below
@OTKnetwork @REALMizkif @jschlatt @EsfandTV @emiru @cyr @nmplol @RichWCampbell Oh this is hype as hell

One True King is, without a doubt, one of the most popular content creator organizations in the streaming world. The group recently hosted a Games Expo, which showcased 30 new indie games and also featured a $30,000 developmental cash prize.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...