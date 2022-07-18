OTK Ghost Hunters stream: Date, participants, and stream details revealed

The One True King (OTK) caught the streaming community by surprise as they announced a special event called OTK Ghost Hunters earlier today.

The OTK Ghost Hunters livestream is scheduled to premiere on Mizkif's Twitch channel on July 21 (Thursday) at 8.00 pm CST, 9.00 pm EST, and 6.00 pm PST.

Several well-known Twitch streamers and content creators like Mizkif, JSchlatt, EsfandTV, Emiru, Cyr, Nmplol, and Rich Campbell will be hunting down ghosts live on stream.

The announcement came from Matthew "Mizkif" earlier today, and he teased the event during a recent livestream. According to him, the broadcast is going to be one of the "craziest streams in a long time."

"We're hunting ghosts live! July 21st on my channel, on Thursday. This is the first time I'm going to stream on a Thursday in three years. Okay? Yep, be ready for it, boys. You're... I'm telling you, you're going... This is going to be the craziest stream in a long time. I guarantee you will not forget this stream! I guarantee you, you'll go crazy."

(Timestamp 03:31:01)

Fans react to the OTK Ghost Hunters stream announcement

The announcement on Twitter was an instant hit as the tweet garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than 12 hours. Rich Campbell was ready to hunt ghosts and called the event an IRL version of the game Luigi's Mansion:

One True King co-founder, Zack "Asmongold," wanted Rich Campbell to bring a vacuum cleaner to stay true to the lore of Luigi's Mansion:

Nick "Nmplol" tried to find a way out of the upcoming ghost hunting livestream:

Nick's girlfriend, Malena Tudi, also asked if he could skip the event and provided a reason for it:

Twitch streamer Tectone was incredibly hyped for the special stream:

One True King member, Tips Out, was glad to be working behind the scenes for the event:

League of Legends personalities Ovilee May and Clayton "Captain Flowers" were present in the conversation thread:

Some viewers wanted Eric "Erobb221" to participate as well:

Several fans on Twitter were looking forward to the OTK Ghost Hunters livestream:

Some fans also speculated that the streamer organization might make a new member announcement:

Here are some more fan reactions:

One True King is, without a doubt, one of the most popular content creator organizations in the streaming world. The group recently hosted a Games Expo, which showcased 30 new indie games and also featured a $30,000 developmental cash prize.

