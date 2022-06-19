“Didn’t say s**t about what I said” - Sodapoppin reacts to ‘Dunkey’s Anti E3 2022’ video

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" reacted to popular YouTuber and game reviewer, Videogamedunkey, aka Dunkey's video, criticizing the 2022 E3 conference.

Dunkey uploaded a 10-minute-long video titled "Dunkey's Anti E3 2022" on June 18. The video was an instant viral hit as it went on to get more than 1.2 million views with 122k likes within a day after its upload.

In the video, the YouTuber provided his take on various gaming conferences held in June and talked about Twitch streamers holding their gaming expos during the same time.

After Sodapoppin watched and reacted to the video, he was glad to see that Dunkey did not criticize or roast him and stated:

"He didn't say s**t about what I had to say."

Sodapoppin riled up the audience "Dunkey's Anti E3 2022" video

Chance hosted a six-hour-long broadcast earlier today and spent the initial hours reacting to trending YouTube videos while he was trying to find some new gaming titles to play on stream.

At the one-and-a-half mark of his livestream, Sodapoppin looked at Dunkey's video and laughed as he reacted to it.

Once he was done watching the YouTuber's latest upload, Sodapoppin was glad to see that Dunkey did not mention him. At the same time, the latter ended up roasting other Twitch personalities like Asmongold, Mizkif, and Rich Campbell:

"Anyway, I was in that video. He didn't make fun of anything that I said. He made fun of Mizkif, Asmongold, Rich (Campbell), Bruce, Phin, and Nick (nmplol)."

Timestamp: 01:42:34

Some fans pointed out that the Twitch streamers were not even in the video. Chance's response was:

"So, you know what? Your voice wasn't even in it. Because nothing I said was satirical. It was all... he probably was like, 'You know what, I agree', and he's like, 'That's it.'"

Soda finished talking and reacting to Dunkey's latest video by stating:

"He didn't cringe at me, so he didn't put it in. Anyways, let's focus up."

The World of Warcraft gamer continued searching for games he could play on stream.

Fans react to the streamer's take

Sodapoppin's clip was one of the featured clips on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with more than 45 fan reactions. Some fans did not take a liking for videogamedunkey's video criticizing various OTK (One True King) members:

Some fans made sarcastic comments:

Several other fan reactions were along these lines:

Videogamedunkey is a well-known YouTuber known for making satirical and humor-filled content related to video games.

Aside from being a popular YouTuber, Dunkey also streams on Twitch and has played titles such as Elden Ring, Overwatch, Donkey Kong 64, and Guilty Gear: Strive on his channel.

