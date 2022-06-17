"Is this the best burger in America?" - Fast food employee's brutally honest answer leaves Ludwig and CDawgVA in stitches

On an IRL stream, YouTube star Ludwig took Welsh streamer Connor "CDawgVA" out for an American fast food tour in LA. After some Wendy's, Burger King, In-n-Out and Taco Bell, the duo decided to go to Fatburger for another round of burgers.

The employee behind the counter was shocked to see Ludwig in his store and smiled ear-to-ear. As they order the burger, CDawg asks him whether the burger they have is the best in the country. In a comical response, the cashier looks around to make sure no one is watching and tells them it's not.

Ludwig and CDawg burst out laughing as employee tells them other chains have better food

The employee looked awed when Ahgren and Connor walked in whilst they were live. When they asked him if he was subscribed to any Twitch streamer and the guy mentioned Hasan, Ludwig took the opportunity to quickly flex his relationship with the political streamer:

"You are a Hasanfrog? I am only seeing him later today."

Connor lightly chides Ludwig for showing off:

"Casual flex dude. Nice."

Ludwig, in turn, tries to embarrass CDawg:

"We are trying all the burgers. He is from Wales. Do you know who he is?"

The employee responded that he had no idea who Connor was, prompting both streamers to burst out laughing. CDawg quipped:

"Why you gotta embarrass me like that dude?"

Ludwig continues the banter:

"He is just a Welsh guy."

Connor joked about this being a make-a-wish arrangement:

"I am just a random guy. This is like a make a wish thing."

Ludwig now starts ordering food and they decide on the burger. CDawg, at this point, asks the man behind the counter whether the burger is amazing:

"Is this the best burger in America?"

The employee looks back to make sure no one else is watching him in the store and gestures negatively. The honest answer sends both Ludwig and Connor into fits of laughter, with the former asking the employee about his preferred fast-food chain. After the employee mentions In-N-Out, CDawg wonders if this will get him fired:

"I hope you don't lose your job."

Later, as Ludwig and Connor sat down, the Welshman cited the interaction and opined:

"I can't believe it. Bro stole the show."

Fans react to Fatburger employee saying In-N-Out has better food

Chat loved that the employee was honest about his own employers and chose not to be a sell out. They showed their appreciation by calling him a total "chad" and "GIGACHAD" in the chat.

Chat praising the man's honesty (Image via Shrimpkkuno/ YouTube, CDawgVA/Twitch)

Some shared Connor's apprehension about whether the man might get fired.

Chat reacting to the possibility that the man might get fired (Image via CDawgVA/ Twitch)

The funny interaction was no doubt a highlight of the stream and organic exchanges like these are the bread and butter of good IRL streamers. Now that CDawgVA will be in LA for some time, fans are surely looking forward to more such content. Perhaps Ludwig can join him for more IRL streams.

