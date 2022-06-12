Twitch IRL stream captures a Pride Month parade break out in panic over alleged gunshots

Twitch streamer Genghiskon83 recently captured an incident of a fight and mob panic at a Pride Month parade during one of his IRL streams.

Pride Month is gearing up for some colorful festivals, concerts, and marches. Considering last year's parades were heavily affected by the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, it is great to see people coming out together to celebrate the Pride Parade with great enthusiasm, as always.

Among all the Pride celebration activities, be it the concerts, colorful festivals, or super fun marches, the parade is considered to be one of the best aspects and typically brings in a massive amount of crowds.

Crowd at Pride Month parade panic after alleged gunshots

During the June 12, 2022 broadcasst from Twitch streamer Genghiskon83, viewers can see people at a colorful gay Pride parade celebrating with great enthusiasm and fun. At first everything seemed to be quite normal, and that's precisely when things took an ugly turn as a fight broke out at the parade time.

Trying to understand what happened, the streamer panicked and noted:

"What happened? What happened? What the f*ck just happened? F*ck, f*ck, f*ck, gun shots, gunshots, that was gunshots."

The chaos, as expected, left viewers confused about exactly what had happened. While there was no proof of actual gunshots, the chos was pretty intense.

According to a few Reddit comments, there were no gunshots, and the streamer had given out the wrong information in a panic. Later on, the police also confirmed that there were no gunshots involved. Thankfully things did not escalate to severe violence or loss of any lives.

What is Pride Month and why do people celebrate it?

Pride month is celebrated every year in June to celebrate the unity, equality, and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. To put it simply, it is a celebration of people joining hands in love and friendship to show how far the LGBTQ+ community has come.

This month is all about acceptance, equality, love, freedom, recognition, opportunities and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

The month is usually celebrated with colorful parades, festivals, concerts and marches. These massive gatherings are rooted in the arduous history of minority groups who have struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and inequality and are trying to be accepted for who they really are without any hesitation or shame.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. And for Pride, it is all about accepting who you are.

