Current and former WWE Superstars celebrate Pride Month

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to celebrate Pride Month.

For the entire month of June, the LGBTQ+ community is honored in the United States in celebration of diversity in America.

Pride Month occurs in the United States due to the Stonewall riots that took place in June of 1969. Multiple LGBTQ+ events are now held throughout the month of June to recognize the impact that LGBTQ+ individuals have in today's world.

RAW Superstar Sonya Deville took to social media today to reveal that WWEShop will be selling special "Together" branded merchandise this month.100% of the net proceeds from the sales will go to GLAAD, an organization focused on aiding the LGBTQ+ community.

"Guysss! *six heart eyes emojis* This June, @WWE is officially launching new "WWE Together" merch with 100% of net proceeds benefiting @GLAAD. Visit WWEShop.com for more info!" Sonya Deville tweeted.

Multiple current and former WWE Superstars took to social media to celebrate Pride Month

Various current and former WWE Superstars are celebrating Pride Month on social media, including current IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James.

The former multi-time Women's Champion took to social media today to reveal that her weekly GAW TV podcast will honor Pride Month all throughout June. The first guest will be Drag Queen and NWA star Pollo Del Mar, who manages wrestlers in the National Wrestling Alliance.

"Today on @thegawtv we kick off #PrideMonth with one of my favorite people on the *earth emoji* the Manager of Champions @TheGlamazonPDM I can't wait! *red heart emoji* *rainbow emoji* *lip print emoji* see you live in the chat at 5est! NWA Wrestling Star & Drag Queen Pollo del Mar #gawtv #PRIDE," Mickie James tweeted.

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames the Manager of Champions see you live in the chat at 5est! NWA Wrestling Star & Drag Queen Pollo del Mar #gawtv #PRIDE Today on @thegawtv we kick off #PrideMonth with one of my favorite people on thethe Manager of Champions @TheGlamazonPDM I can’t wait!see you live in the chat at 5est! NWA Wrestling Star & Drag Queen Pollo del Mar youtu.be/zXHuC2ioEpY via @YouTube Today on @thegawtv we kick off #PrideMonth with one of my favorite people on the 🌎 the Manager of Champions @TheGlamazonPDM I can’t wait! ♥️🌈 💋see you live in the chat at 5est! NWA Wrestling Star & Drag Queen Pollo del Mar youtu.be/zXHuC2ioEpY via @YouTube #gawtv #PRIDE

You can check out multiple other social media posts from other current and former superstars embedded below.

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie 🏳️‍⚧️ Happy Pride month all my beautiful humans!!! 🏳️‍🏳️‍⚧️ Happy Pride month all my beautiful humans!!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Always be proud to be yourself 🏳️‍

#PrideMonth 🧡 Happy Pride Month everyone!Always be proud to be yourself 🏳️‍ Happy Pride Month everyone! Always be proud to be yourself 🏳️‍🌈#PrideMonth ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

It's unknown if or how WWE will celebrate Pride Month on RAW or SmackDown. However, it's clear that Sonya Deville will be front and center for any celebrations or programs in support of Pride Month.

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE do something to honor Sonya Deville during Pride Month? Yes No 1 votes so far