"Celebrating Pride Together": Riot Games confirms unique content for Valorant, League of Legends, and more, continuing its tradition to celebrate representation and diversity

With Pride Month finally here, Riot Games has once again shared its support and commitment to building an inclusive space throughout its ecosystem. Its recent statement on the matter confirmed that the publisher would continue its ongoing tradition of coming together, celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities, recognizing the progress they have made, and continuing to work towards the goal of inclusivity.

Riot Games @riotgames and we’re celebrating across all of our games!



No matter where you live, who you are, or who you love, we’re proud to have you as part of our community. | More Info: Pride Month is here 🏳️‍and we’re celebrating across all of our games!No matter where you live, who you are, or who you love, we’re proud to have you as part of our community.| More Info: riot.com/Pride2022 Pride Month is here 🏳️‍🌈 and we’re celebrating across all of our games!No matter where you live, who you are, or who you love, we’re proud to have you as part of our community. ✨ | More Info: riot.com/Pride2022 https://t.co/cHrxROG5TI

Riot announced that the celebration would provide in-game rewards to players for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Valorant. These Pride-themed items will be slowly made available over the course of the month, and fans of the titles will be able to equip these cosmetics accordingly.

June will mark Riot Games' Pride-themed celebrations in Valorant, League of Legends, and more

Most of these in-game collectibles will be made available by the publisher on June 1. Fans of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift should keep an eye out for updates on leagueoflegends.com. For the drops in Riot's popular online FPS, players need to check out playvalorant.com for details on what will be available and how to get them.

Valorant will see Pride-themed gun buddies that they can customize their weapons with and similar player cards that they can showcase on their profile. League of Legends will have similarly themed homeguard trail animations, icons, and emotes that players will be able to equip and utilize. Some of these are already available on PBE for both titles.

Alex Quach⁷ (郭勇安) @QuachWatch Pride 2022 content is currently on PBE. If you've got feedback happy to hear it~ Pride 2022 content is currently on PBE. If you've got feedback happy to hear it~ https://t.co/O0pguHtlkR

The company's commitment to celebrating Pride Month and inclusivity is not limited to digital rewards. The official statement also indicated that its "offices around the world will be celebrating Pride in their own ways." Its main campus in Los Angeles will be taking part in the West Hollywood Pride Parade.

The statement further stated that Rioters in Brazil would organize a series of tournaments "featuring players from LGBTQIA+ communities" while also showing their Pride in major esports events. It is mentioned that:

"The first tournament will be broadcasted in June with League of Legends, then VALORANT and Wild Rift tournaments will go live later this year."

Speaking about their goals, Riot Games stated:

"We want all players to feel their identities are represented. No matter where you live, who you are, or who you love, we want to make sure you can see yourselves while you play. Our champions and agents have their own identities which are representative of our globally diverse playerbase. As the month goes on, make sure you keep your eyes on the sea’s horizon, you may just spot two of Bilgewater’s finest heading towards the port with their own stories to share."

Valorleaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks VALORANT's Pride Bundle should be releasing tomorrow as apart of the Riot Pride Celebration. It includes all previous player cards and the new Gunbuddy. VALORANT's Pride Bundle should be releasing tomorrow as apart of the Riot Pride Celebration. It includes all previous player cards and the new Gunbuddy. https://t.co/fnmurEWJjI

It also must be noted that Riot Games has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in 2022 by the Human Rights Campaign. It is heartwarming to see the publisher championing and celebrating matters of representation, identity, and diversity while committing to bettering these spaces forevermore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far