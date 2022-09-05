MrBeast's Beast Burger physical launch breaks world record for most burgers sold in single day, fans react

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" accomplished yet another major milestone as his restaurant Beast Burgers' physical opening broke the record for selling the most burgers in a single day.

Yesterday, Jimmy inaugurated the first brick-and-mortar store of Beast Burgers at the American Dream Mall. The YouTuber shocked the internet by claiming that more than 10,000 people had lined up in the first 10 minutes of the store's opening.

I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in lineI feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha https://t.co/TncCGHgqqp

Following the fast-food restaurant's phenomenal success, Jimmy took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that the grand opening of the restaurant broke the world record for selling the most burgers in a single day.

MrBeast @MrBeast Our grand opening broke the world record for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant lol Our grand opening broke the world record for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant lol

MrBeast's restaurant's physical grand opening makes 10k+ sales in one day

Last month, the Kansas-native revealed that he planned on opening the first-ever Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall. He also mentioned that he would be working at the fast-food joint on the first day:

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall on September 4th! I’ll be working at the restaurant all day the first day and if you stop by you might see me :) I’m opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall on September 4th! I’ll be working at the restaurant all day the first day and if you stop by you might see me :)

A few days later, the YouTuber issued a service announcement, advising fans that there would be "a lot of waiting" in line. He emphasized that he was keen to set realistic expectations:

MrBeast @MrBeast Please be aware that if you come it will probably be a lot of waiting in line (like hours) and I can’t guarantee we get you in that day. I also can’t guarantee you’ll meet me and the boys, we’ll do our best but I just want to make sure I set realistic expectations 🥺 Please be aware that if you come it will probably be a lot of waiting in line (like hours) and I can’t guarantee we get you in that day. I also can’t guarantee you’ll meet me and the boys, we’ll do our best but I just want to make sure I set realistic expectations 🥺❤️❤️

Come September 4, Beast Burger's first physical joint finally opened, and it surpassed all expectations. More than 10,000 people queued up at the store-front on the first day, and the spectacle went viral on the internet.

MrBeast disclosed earlier today that the grand event resulted in him and his team breaking the world record for the most burgers sold in a day by a restaurant. A few moments later, Jimmy also indicated that he attempted to take a photo with every follower and that he most likely shot "a couple thousand" photos:

MrBeast @MrBeast I also tried to take a photo with everyone that showed up, prob took a couple thousand photos.. I’m so exhausted I also tried to take a photo with everyone that showed up, prob took a couple thousand photos.. I’m so exhausted 😴

As expected, the update on the social media platform went viral, as it amassed more than 40k within an hour of its posting. Several community members congratulated Jimmy for achieving another milestone:

HoneyTea @HoneyInHotTea @MrBeast That's Amazing, I can't believe how far you've gotten in this wonderful journey. I can't wait for the next adventure you may take with your friends @MrBeast That's Amazing, I can't believe how far you've gotten in this wonderful journey. I can't wait for the next adventure you may take with your friends

What's even more impressive is how much burger supplies you must have had available to be able to sell that many in one day. @MrBeast How much is that? Wow.What's even more impressive is how much burger supplies you must have had available to be able to sell that many in one day. @MrBeast How much is that? Wow.What's even more impressive is how much burger supplies you must have had available to be able to sell that many in one day.

One Twitter user mentioned that Beast Burger was incredible, and asked the YouTuber to send him "1.2 million" more of them:

ProofintheDoof @proofinthedoof @MrBeast I had one of these burgers with my son a couple weeks ago. It was incredible! Can you send me 1.2 million of them when you get a chance? @MrBeast I had one of these burgers with my son a couple weeks ago. It was incredible! Can you send me 1.2 million of them when you get a chance?

Another Twitter user stated that MrBeast would break the record for most world records broken:

DON'T GET BEASTED @DONTGETBEASTED @MrBeast At this rate you'll break the record for person who has broken most world records @MrBeast At this rate you'll break the record for person who has broken most world records

Here are some more fan comments:

danny rodriguez @Drdgz76 @MrBeast Everything jimmy does turns to gold! Congratulations continue your journey of greatness ! @MrBeast Everything jimmy does turns to gold! Congratulations continue your journey of greatness !

On July 14, the content creator revealed that Beast Burger shared more than $100 million in revenue with numerous other restaurants across the United States. He also mentioned that other food establishments pocketed the majority of the revenue from orders filled on their behalf.

