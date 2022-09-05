MrBeast's Beast Burger physical launch breaks world record for most burgers sold in single day, fans react

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" accomplished yet another major milestone as his restaurant Beast Burgers' physical opening broke the record for selling the most burgers in a single day.
Yesterday, Jimmy inaugurated the first brick-and-mortar store of Beast Burgers at the American Dream Mall. The YouTuber shocked the internet by claiming that more than 10,000 people had lined up in the first 10 minutes of the store's opening.
Following the fast-food restaurant's phenomenal success, Jimmy took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that the grand opening of the restaurant broke the world record for selling the most burgers in a single day.
MrBeast's restaurant's physical grand opening makes 10k+ sales in one day
Last month, the Kansas-native revealed that he planned on opening the first-ever Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall. He also mentioned that he would be working at the fast-food joint on the first day:
A few days later, the YouTuber issued a service announcement, advising fans that there would be "a lot of waiting" in line. He emphasized that he was keen to set realistic expectations:
Come September 4, Beast Burger's first physical joint finally opened, and it surpassed all expectations. More than 10,000 people queued up at the store-front on the first day, and the spectacle went viral on the internet.
MrBeast disclosed earlier today that the grand event resulted in him and his team breaking the world record for the most burgers sold in a day by a restaurant. A few moments later, Jimmy also indicated that he attempted to take a photo with every follower and that he most likely shot "a couple thousand" photos:
As expected, the update on the social media platform went viral, as it amassed more than 40k within an hour of its posting. Several community members congratulated Jimmy for achieving another milestone:
On July 14, the content creator revealed that Beast Burger shared more than $100 million in revenue with numerous other restaurants across the United States. He also mentioned that other food establishments pocketed the majority of the revenue from orders filled on their behalf.