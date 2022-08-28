“I live in my studio; I don’t have like, a mansion” - MrBeast reveals why he doesn’t live an extravagant life

YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" made an appearance on My First Million's podcast a few days back. He was also joined by American personality and award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj.

During their discussion, My First Million host Sam Parr recalled a statement by MrBeast some time ago in which the latter indicated that he wanted to develop a "hundred billion-dollar company," or at the very least "a couple of billion dollar companies."

Sam Parr explained that Jimmy admitted that he didn't care about money but concentrated on "winning."

MrBeast responded by saying he would rather spend his money on hiring more people and expanding his business than on extravagant items such as a mansion or a Lamborghini. He stated:

"I mean, like, money is cool, but, you know, I live in my studio. I don't have, like, a mansion. I don't drive a Lamborghini. So, it's like, I like money because it can, I can hire more people, and grow a business but not, so, I can increase my lifestyle, or whatever."

MrBeast talks about his views on money on the My First Million podcast

Podcast hosts Sam Parr and Shaan Puri surprised their community by revealing that MrBeast and Hasan Minhaj would join as guests on Episode 352 of My First Million.

Timestamp: 05:45

At the five-minute mark, Sam Parr stated that MrBeast believed Elon Musk to be the "pinnacle of entrepreneurship" and posed the following question:

"I think you said Elon Musk is like, I don't know if you said 'hero,' but you're like, 'I think he's like the pinnacle of entrepreneurship,' and I was like, 'Well, what do you; what's going to be your SpaceX, or what's going to be your, like, big rocket thing,' you know?"

Sam Parr recalled MrBeast saying he was more interested in winning than making money. The latter agreed with the statement and revealed that he lived in his studio and did not own a large mansion or a Lamborghini.

The YouTuber explained why he preferred to say the phrase "I love winning":

"That's why I prefer to say, 'I love winning,' because it kind of encapsulates it a little bit more, because if just like, you know, talk about money, then people just think you just want to buy expensive stuff."

Shaan Puri talked about his experience visiting Jimmy's impressive YouTube studio:

"We went to his office today, or we went to his studio, and he's like, took us on tour. Cool, this is where we blow s**t up... but we walked through, he's like, 'Right, yeah, this is boardroom. This is my office,' and so, we go in, and it's basically like, imagine kind of like a gaming chair, computer, that's standard. Next to it, just like two other objects, in the room, just take a guess."

The podcast host then disclosed what was present in MrBeast's office:

"A bench press directly next to the desk, and then the walls were just like, a Steve Jobs quote, an Elon quote, a Steve Jobs quote. There was, like, a timeline. Like, at this age, Steve Jobs was here, at this age... you're motivated by that s**t!"

The YouTube giant stated that he hung fake Elon Musk quotes on his office wall to see whether anyone would notice them and said:

"Also, some of those Elon quotes aren't even real. I love to just put fake Elon quotes. So, if people read it to see if they're like, 'Oh, that's inspiring!' or just completely made up."

Fans react to the special podcast

Fans in the YouTube comments section were delighted to see Jimmy getting featured on the latest episode of the podcast. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans provide their take in the YouTube comments section (Image via My First Million/YouTube)

MrBeast is currently one of the biggest names in the YouTube world, as he recently crossed the 100 million subscriber mark on his main channel. Not only that, but his alternative channel, Beast Philanthropy, attracted 10 million subscribers just a year after its debut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi