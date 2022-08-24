Is MrBeast in India right now? YouTube star posts story of arrival days after announcing collaboration

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" surprised the gaming and streaming community with some Instagram stories in which he revealed that he was visiting India for the first time.
A few minutes later, he posted another story in which he asked Indian viewers if they enjoyed the quality of his videos' Hindi dubs. Following are the screenshots taken from his most recent Instagram Stories:
Indian community reacts to MrBeast arriving in the subcontinent for a potential collaboration
On August 18, Jimmy had an interesting conversation with Indian esports personality Animesh "Thug," and the latter suggested that the former visit the subcontinent to produce a video with the Indian content creator community. Thug stated:
"@MrBeast should plan a video here in India. The creator community is huge here, with insane audience! It could turn up as the most viewed video for sure!"
Jimmy responded a few hours later, stating that he was "down" to collaborate but wasn't sure with whom. The surprising interaction went viral, and the Indian streaming community showered the YouTube icon with several recommendations.
Earlier today, some community members observed Jimmy's arrival in India and turned to Twitter to share their reactions.
Naman "MortaL" posted an update, asking his fanbase if the philanthropist had already landed in India. He wondered out loud whether Jimmy was planning a visit soon or if it was just a prank. He said:
MortaL's tweet instantly gained traction, and several fans reacted to the social media update. PUBG pro Yogesh "Roxx" did not shy away from posting his reaction:
Some Twitter users implied that the Kansan native had landed in India:
Indian content creator Ocean asked MortaL if he knew where MrBeast was going:
Some community members speculated that Jimmy was collaborating with S8UL esports and provided the following reasoning:
Others stated that the YouTube giant was not into pranking, so it would be safe to assume that he was in India:
Another Twitter user stated that Jimmy's potential collaboration with S8UL was "preplanned" and stated:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
At the time of writing, Jimmy had not officially confirmed that he was visiting India to collaborate with S8UL Esports. Therefore, all opinions were based on community speculation.