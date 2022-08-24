Create

Is MrBeast in India right now? YouTube star posts story of arrival days after announcing collaboration

MrBeast&#039;s visit to India goes viral on Instagram, and the Indian community speculates about the potential collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)
MrBeast's visit to India goes viral on Instagram, and the Indian community speculates about the potential collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)
reaction-emoji
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Aug 24, 2022 12:45 PM IST

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" surprised the gaming and streaming community with some Instagram stories in which he revealed that he was visiting India for the first time.

A few minutes later, he posted another story in which he asked Indian viewers if they enjoyed the quality of his videos' Hindi dubs. Following are the screenshots taken from his most recent Instagram Stories:

MrBeast posts two Instagram stories revealing that he is visiting India (Images via Instagram Stories)
MrBeast posts two Instagram stories revealing that he is visiting India (Images via Instagram Stories)

Indian community reacts to MrBeast arriving in the subcontinent for a potential collaboration

On August 18, Jimmy had an interesting conversation with Indian esports personality Animesh "Thug," and the latter suggested that the former visit the subcontinent to produce a video with the Indian content creator community. Thug stated:

"@MrBeast should plan a video here in India. The creator community is huge here, with insane audience! It could turn up as the most viewed video for sure!"

Jimmy responded a few hours later, stating that he was "down" to collaborate but wasn't sure with whom. The surprising interaction went viral, and the Indian streaming community showered the YouTube icon with several recommendations.

Earlier today, some community members observed Jimmy's arrival in India and turned to Twitter to share their reactions.

Naman "MortaL" posted an update, asking his fanbase if the philanthropist had already landed in India. He wondered out loud whether Jimmy was planning a visit soon or if it was just a prank. He said:

What do you guys think? Did @MrBeast already land in India, is he planning it soon or is it a prank? 🤔Source- https://t.co/EFF3oiPp5n

MortaL's tweet instantly gained traction, and several fans reacted to the social media update. PUBG pro Yogesh "Roxx" did not shy away from posting his reaction:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast 😆 https://t.co/5ylCl3093b

Some Twitter users implied that the Kansan native had landed in India:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Yeah he is, checked his other story 😙
@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Yess! He is in India check his 2nd insta story!

Indian content creator Ocean asked MortaL if he knew where MrBeast was going:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast You know where his destination is 👀🤝🏻

Some community members speculated that Jimmy was collaborating with S8UL esports and provided the following reasoning:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Its 100% confirmed that @MrBeast is collaborating with @s8ul ..what does mrbeast achieve while doing this prank😂? guys make sure to give the best content possible in this collab ..he will throw videos if not satisfied evn though it is costly

Others stated that the YouTube giant was not into pranking, so it would be safe to assume that he was in India:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast i mean he doesn’t do prank videos, so i guess not

Another Twitter user stated that Jimmy's potential collaboration with S8UL was "preplanned" and stated:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Nice idea to hype the scene.It is all preplanned.From Twitter tag to this story and S8ul collab.Good work.
@Ankit1234081 @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Thug didn't expect mrbeast will reply him..but yes above tweet is fake to create the hype

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Collab with s8ul loading g
@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast He is here ..I think something is big coming 🤨🤨🤨
@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Bring him to S8UL home
@Mortal04907880 @MrBeast 🧐

At the time of writing, Jimmy had not officially confirmed that he was visiting India to collaborate with S8UL Esports. Therefore, all opinions were based on community speculation.

Edited by Srijan Sen
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...