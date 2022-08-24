Is MrBeast in India right now? YouTube star posts story of arrival days after announcing collaboration

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" surprised the gaming and streaming community with some Instagram stories in which he revealed that he was visiting India for the first time.

A few minutes later, he posted another story in which he asked Indian viewers if they enjoyed the quality of his videos' Hindi dubs. Following are the screenshots taken from his most recent Instagram Stories:

MrBeast posts two Instagram stories revealing that he is visiting India (Images via Instagram Stories)

Indian community reacts to MrBeast arriving in the subcontinent for a potential collaboration

On August 18, Jimmy had an interesting conversation with Indian esports personality Animesh "Thug," and the latter suggested that the former visit the subcontinent to produce a video with the Indian content creator community. Thug stated:

"@MrBeast should plan a video here in India. The creator community is huge here, with insane audience! It could turn up as the most viewed video for sure!"

Jimmy responded a few hours later, stating that he was "down" to collaborate but wasn't sure with whom. The surprising interaction went viral, and the Indian streaming community showered the YouTube icon with several recommendations.

Earlier today, some community members observed Jimmy's arrival in India and turned to Twitter to share their reactions.

Naman "MortaL" posted an update, asking his fanbase if the philanthropist had already landed in India. He wondered out loud whether Jimmy was planning a visit soon or if it was just a prank. He said:

MortaL @Mortal04907880

🤔

Source- What do you guys think? Did @MrBeast already land in India, is he planning it soon or is it a prank?Source- What do you guys think? Did @MrBeast already land in India, is he planning it soon or is it a prank? 🤔Source- https://t.co/EFF3oiPp5n

MortaL's tweet instantly gained traction, and several fans reacted to the social media update. PUBG pro Yogesh "Roxx" did not shy away from posting his reaction:

Some Twitter users implied that the Kansan native had landed in India:

Indian content creator Ocean asked MortaL if he knew where MrBeast was going:

Some community members speculated that Jimmy was collaborating with S8UL esports and provided the following reasoning:

Sri @Cricket1289 @Mortal04907880 ? guys make sure to give the best content possible in this collab ..he will throw videos if not satisfied evn though it is costly @MrBeast Its 100% confirmed that @MrBeast is collaborating with @s8ul ..what does mrbeast achieve while doing this prank? guys make sure to give the best content possible in this collab ..he will throw videos if not satisfied evn though it is costly @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Its 100% confirmed that @MrBeast is collaborating with @s8ul ..what does mrbeast achieve while doing this prank😂? guys make sure to give the best content possible in this collab ..he will throw videos if not satisfied evn though it is costly

Others stated that the YouTube giant was not into pranking, so it would be safe to assume that he was in India:

Another Twitter user stated that Jimmy's potential collaboration with S8UL was "preplanned" and stated:

Ankit @Ankit1234081 @Mortal04907880

It is all preplanned.

From Twitter tag to this story and S8ul collab.

Good work. @MrBeast Nice idea to hype the scene.It is all preplanned.From Twitter tag to this story and S8ul collab.Good work. @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Nice idea to hype the scene.It is all preplanned.From Twitter tag to this story and S8ul collab.Good work.

Sri @Cricket1289 @Ankit1234081 @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Thug didn't expect mrbeast will reply him..but yes above tweet is fake to create the hype @Ankit1234081 @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast Thug didn't expect mrbeast will reply him..but yes above tweet is fake to create the hype

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

giiri_ji @RohitGi81024553 @Mortal04907880

I think something is big coming 🤨🤨🤨 @MrBeast He is here ..I think something is big coming 🤨🤨🤨 @Mortal04907880 @MrBeast He is here ..I think something is big coming 🤨🤨🤨

At the time of writing, Jimmy had not officially confirmed that he was visiting India to collaborate with S8UL Esports. Therefore, all opinions were based on community speculation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen