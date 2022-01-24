How did BGMI star Mortal celebrate 7 million subscribers on YouTube?

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community several stars who have become massive names in the esports community. Naman "Mortal" Mathur is one such cult figure amongst mobile gamers in India.

Mortal created his channel in 2016, but it was the introduction of PUBG Mobile in 2018 that made him a superstar in the community. After a roller-coaster of a ride on YouTube, Mortal finally completed 7 million subscribers on the platform.

The 25-year-old lad from Mumbai is one of the biggest names in gaming as he finished second in the "Streamer of the Year 2021" category at the recently organized Esports Awards.

His rise in popularity is mainly due to his brilliant performance in esports tournaments, and his clutches in livestreams and gameplay videos that he uploads on YouTube.

BGMI star Mortal does a massive giveaway and gets his head shaved as a celebration for hitting 7 million subscribers on YouTube

Mortal finally reached 7 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel last night making him one of the most popular gamers in the country.

He was livestreaming on the platform as he hosted a watch party for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. In the stream, Mortal, along with his friends and colleagues at S8UL, cheered for GodLike Esports (the only team representing the Indian esports contingent in the Global Championship).

Mortal celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and suggested that all the other confectionaries be divided among poor people on the streets. He even announced that a bigger giveaway would be made when his channel reaches 8 million subscribers.

Furthermore, he continued the tradition prevalent amongst members of S8UL, and got his head clean-shaved on livestream. Before ending the stream, he promised his fans that he would bring in more entertaining content from BGMI and other games.

On January 21, when Mortal began with the watch party, he had announced a massive giveaway for his subscribers, members and moderators on his channel, that would be hosted on the completion of 7 million subscribers on his channel.

Therefore, when he finally reached the milestone, he completed the giveaway of iPhones, AirPods, Jordans and BGMI UCs.

8bit Thug, 8bit Rebel, 8bit Goldy, 8bit Mamba, Soul Regaltos, and S8UL Sid contributed to the giveaway to celebrate Mortal's success. However, his successful prediction of GodLike Esports winning the last match of the Grand Finals added to the cheer.

