"I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol" - MrBeast in absolute awe as he looks at his most successful YouTube videos

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his Twitter account earlier today to express his feelings about some of the most successful videos he has produced on the video-sharing platform.

MrBeast shared a screenshot of five of his most recent videos, which have amassed an average of more than 65 million views. He mentioned how "ridiculous" his current viewership has become and reflected on the times when a mere 100 views would make him emotional.

He tweeted:

"It just hit me how ridiculous our views have gotten, I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol"

MrBeast @MrBeast It just hit me how ridiculous our views have gotten, I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol It just hit me how ridiculous our views have gotten, I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol https://t.co/KkWSxKjE0l

Fans react as MrBeast shares his feelings on the massive views his YouTube videos are getting

Last month, on July 29, Jimmy finally hit the landmark of 100 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and became one of the few elite content creators to achieve such a huge milestone.

To celebrate the occasion, he gave away a private island to one of his viewers who won a Squid Game-style survival game in a video titled "I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber An Island."

The said video garnered 47 million views and 3.1 million likes five days after its upload, and it continues to gain hundreds of thousands of views every single day.

Come August 10, the YouTuber reflected on the amazing success he has managed to achieve on the red platform and shared some statistics for the island giveaway video:

MrBeast @MrBeast Also for my fellow YouTube nerds here are the stats for the island video so far Also for my fellow YouTube nerds here are the stats for the island video so far https://t.co/vT4Mw0N5C6

According to the stats, the video received 490,951,831 impressions, with an impression click-through rate of 7.3% in the first five days of its upload. The following was the traffic distribution of Jimmy's latest YouTube upload:

YouTube recommendations: 33.0 million

YouTube search: 4.0 million

Channel pages: 3.2 million

Subscription feed: 1.8 million

Other: 4.5 million

More than 750 fans were present in the reply section, with content creator Classify stating that MrBeast's Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory video will soon hit 100 million views:

Australian Olympic skateboarder Shane O'Neill was impressed after seeing these incredible video statistics:

Jimmy revealed that some language-specific channels will be launching this month:

MrBeast @MrBeast @MrDemon193 Couple more languages launching this month 🤪 @MrDemon193 Couple more languages launching this month 🤪

YouTuber Muaaz wanted to know if Jimmy would always be the face of the YouTube channel:

Muaaz @mws



question tho - do you think you’ll always be the face of your channel?



like have u given that much thought @MrBeast goatquestion tho - do you think you’ll always be the face of your channel?like have u given that much thought @MrBeast goat 🐐 question tho - do you think you’ll always be the face of your channel?like have u given that much thought

The latter stated that he would be and claimed he wanted to be the first person to get a billion followers:

MrBeast @MrBeast @mws Of course, i want to be the first person to get a billion followers @mws Of course, i want to be the first person to get a billion followers

Community members lauded the YouTuber for being an inspirational personality:

Sav Smith @svnnsrsmth @MrBeast Thanks for being a great and inspiring philanthropist in the young generation. I feel like you just like to see people smile. It makes me happy @MrBeast Thanks for being a great and inspiring philanthropist in the young generation. I feel like you just like to see people smile. It makes me happy

Here are some more fan reactions:

TRIBE Ferg @Ferg @MrBeast Will go down in history as the GOAT of YouTube @MrBeast Will go down in history as the GOAT of YouTube

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @MrBeast Just imagine how you're gonna feel in 10 years when these numbers feel small... @MrBeast Just imagine how you're gonna feel in 10 years when these numbers feel small...

ish @ish13c @MrBeast This man surpasses my entire channel’s view count every time he uploads. @MrBeast This man surpasses my entire channel’s view count every time he uploads.

MrBeast is undoubtedly one of the most influential internet personalities, owing to his innovative content ideas and philanthropic efforts. Since creating his main YouTube channel ten years ago, Jimmy has attracted 102 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 16.8 billion video views.

