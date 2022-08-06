MrBeast celebrates 100 million subscribers by giving away entire private island to fan

YouTube phenomenon Jimmy "MrBeast" is back with another YouTube video, and as usual, it is full of surprises, chaos, and entertainment, bringing back some of the most viral video ideas in the process. He reached 100 million subscribers on the red video-sharing platform on July 28, 2022, and finally celebrated the improbable feat by giving away an entire private island to one of his fans.

Jimmy uploaded a special video to his channel, in which he flew out one hundred of his subscribers to compete head-to-head for a luxurious private island.

However, just like any other MrBeast video, the competition was not as simple. The 100 contestants had to undergo four levels of tiring challenges, including the widely famous 'Red Light, Green Light' one from Squid Game.

MrBeast's latest YouTube video is another entertaining watch

Known for his wacky challenges and incredible video ideas, MrBeast is currently one of the biggest names in the YouTube industry. After years of providing interesting and "crazy" content, like the real-life Squid Game remake and a plethora of challenge videos, the popular personality hit the 9-digit milestone last week, much to the delight of his fans and followers.

On August 05, 2022, the content creator posted a video on his main YouTube channel featuring 100 participants from his subscribers. These people would compete in four extreme challenges, and the last one standing would win the entire private island.

With increasing difficulty, the challenges took many chaotic twists, eliminating a bunch of contestants at each level. Although all four were equally exciting to watch, what piqued viewers' interest the most was the return of Squid Game 'Red Light, Green Light' level. In this game, the first 20 players to reach the red line without getting hit would reach the next level.

The challenge ended with the remaining participants going into the next round. And by the time the last competition started, only five contestants were left. Among them, the individual who found the hidden Play button would win the island; the video ended with one fan being handed the deeds to it.

Fans react to the video and MrBeast's recent feat

As one can already imagine, the video instantly went viral on YouTube, racking up over 25 million views and thousands of comments within 24 hours of going public. The video and its challenges got a wave of responses from viewers. Many viewers again congratulated Jimmy for crossing the100-million milestone on his main channel.

They took to the YouTube comment section in droves to express themselves.

Fan reactions (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

More fan reactions (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

Becoming the second solo non-brand channel ever to hit the 100 million subscriber milestone, MrBeast has cemented himself as one of the most successful content creators in the world currently.

As his channel grows, there will likely be many more glorious achievements to come in Jimmy's future as a professional YouTuber.

