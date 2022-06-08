Elon Musk takes a hilarious dig at YouTube for its scam ads, MrBeast couldn't agree more

Rabble-rousing Tesla boss and business magnate Elon Musk recently took a hilarious dig at YouTube for its scam ads and YouTube star MrBeast couldn't agree more.

Musk never fails to be in the limelight, be it his cryptic post about dying or his massive $43 billion deal with Twitter, the business tycoon is always in the news for one or the other reason. And that's precisely what fans got to witness earlier today when Musk brutally trolled YouTube publicly.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the billionaire heavily criticized YouTube for its scam advertisements and even called out the red platform for taking strict action against swear words. Needless to say, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 140k likes and 12.5k retweets within an hour of posting it.

However, more interestingly, the King of YouTube himself replied to the same tweet by sharing his opinion on the matter, and of course, it had to be in Musk's favor. Naturally, MrBeast's response is already making the rounds on the internet, amassing over 15.5k likes, and that too within such a short period of time.

Fans react as MrBeast shared his opinion on Elon Musk's YouTube scam advertisements tweet

Earlier today, Elon Musk brutally trolled YouTube over its advertising scams. With this, many well-known faces from the internet replied to Musk's tweet in their own way. One person whose tweet caught the most attention was none other than the YouTube legend himself, MrBeast.

MrBeast has been creating content for the Google-owned platform for quite a while now. He started his content creation journey way back in 2013 and since then has been quite consistent with his videos on the platform, ammassing over 13 billion views.

MrBeast @MrBeast



I’ve been screaming at them for forever to figure this out @elonmusk I’ve gotten fake ads of me giving away money at least a thousand times and feel bad for the hundreds of thousands of people that have been scammed :/I’ve been screaming at them for forever to figure this out @elonmusk I’ve gotten fake ads of me giving away money at least a thousand times and feel bad for the hundreds of thousands of people that have been scammed :/ I’ve been screaming at them for forever to figure this out https://t.co/sB1AAuquuK

Needless to say, MrBeast has been ruling over YouTube for the past few years and is inches close to hitting the nine-digit milestone on the red platform. However, interestingly, the YouTuber was seen sharing his opinion on the website's scams and how these advertisements make use of his face and his brand to fool innocent people.

Musk's recent dig at YouTube has reached all corners of the internet and evoked a wave of hilarious responses from viewers. While most viewers simply jumped in to share their take on the YouTube advertising system, a handful highlighted some of their experiences of being scammed through these YouTube ads.

Remorse @0Remorse_ @MrBeast @elonmusk Sorry this is happening to you man, pretty annoying. Don’t mean to be shameless but if you could help me out with rent this month my cashapp is $0Remorse @MrBeast @elonmusk Sorry this is happening to you man, pretty annoying. Don’t mean to be shameless but if you could help me out with rent this month my cashapp is $0Remorse

Steve urban @Steveurban10 @MrBeast @elonmusk I literally just got scammed here on Twitter with all I had trying to invest crypto @MrBeast @elonmusk I literally just got scammed here on Twitter with all I had trying to invest crypto

no @Brokenkittin @MrBeast @elonmusk I was scammed by this too. I lost so much money and I thought it was real. @MrBeast @elonmusk I was scammed by this too. I lost so much money and I thought it was real.

RideTheTeacups @RTeacups @MrBeast @elonmusk Sadly, I’m one. I’m usually much better than this at sniffing out scams. But giving out money randomly fits with your MO. So does the simple reaction image. And the name wasn’t obviously wrong, either. They got my click. @MrBeast @elonmusk Sadly, I’m one. I’m usually much better than this at sniffing out scams. But giving out money randomly fits with your MO. So does the simple reaction image. And the name wasn’t obviously wrong, either. They got my click.

Jeff @internetjefff @MrBeast

But, it might be a good idea to make an example out of someone to deter future imposters which would in turn save thousands of fans from harms way. @MrBeast @elonmusk Can't you sue someone over that? (I'm Canadian so not familiar with your laws)But, it might be a good idea to make an example out of someone to deter future imposters which would in turn save thousands of fans from harms way. @MrBeast @elonmusk Can't you sue someone over that? (I'm Canadian so not familiar with your laws)But, it might be a good idea to make an example out of someone to deter future imposters which would in turn save thousands of fans from harms way. @MrBeast

Bizzy @Bizz_wow @MrBeast



Probably way easier said then done, but we're talking about google here, @elonmusk I'm sure google has facial recognition, why don't they just link your face, with ads, and check to see if it's your channel? if those things don't line up, the bot should auto delete the ad.Probably way easier said then done, but we're talking about google here, @MrBeast @elonmusk I'm sure google has facial recognition, why don't they just link your face, with ads, and check to see if it's your channel? if those things don't line up, the bot should auto delete the ad.Probably way easier said then done, but we're talking about google here,

GuILTYWayz @GuILTYWayz @MrBeast @elonmusk Damm Mr beast I am literally 1 of those Hundreds of thousands people! But all good I’ll still be a subscriber and wait to run into real life lol @MrBeast @elonmusk Damm Mr beast I am literally 1 of those Hundreds of thousands people! But all good I’ll still be a subscriber and wait to run into real life lol

Evalia @EFillae @MrBeast @elonmusk You'd think being youtube's biggest or one of biggest creators. They would have faceID system to just auto permaban any company opening ads with your face. Litterally only posting W's for them. @MrBeast @elonmusk You'd think being youtube's biggest or one of biggest creators. They would have faceID system to just auto permaban any company opening ads with your face. Litterally only posting W's for them.

Joshua Lambert @Alickaard @MrBeast @elonmusk Yup never even thought about trying to enter any of your giveaway stuff cause there are just too many scams out there to be sure.. same for pretty much any other type of thing like this... @MrBeast @elonmusk Yup never even thought about trying to enter any of your giveaway stuff cause there are just too many scams out there to be sure.. same for pretty much any other type of thing like this...

This is not the first time Elon Musk has heavily criticized something so publicly.

At the time of writing, it's still unclear if anything in particular has triggered Musk's recent post or has caught his attention in this regard. All in all, it seems like MrBeast couldn't agree more with what the inventor had to say about YouTube's advertising scam.

