MrBeast showcases his extraordinary multimillion dollar YouTube mega studio

Jimmy "MrBeast" is widely regarded as the king of YouTube. Considering the high-end productions that the YouTuber is involved in, the fact that he possesses a grand studio with expensive gadgets and tools is not surprising. In a recent video uploaded to the YouTube channel of Arun "Mrwhosetheboss," it was estimated that his entire production set cost him well over $14 million.

Arun explored Mr Beast's studio, gauging the present technology and showing it off to the camera. It was also revealed that the latter has a makeshift room where he sleeps and works.

MrBeast's studio reportedly costs over $14 million

Mrwhosetheboss recently filmed a never-seen-before tour of MrBeast's YouTube studio. The video showcased high-end gadgets such as TVs, monitors, and cameras with different lenses. Other than gadgets, viewers were treated to various props used in Jimmy's videos, such as piles of jackets, clothes that were used in videos such as the real-life Squid Game, products for giveaways, and giant marshmallows.

The first thing that the video covered was the set's layout. Reportedly, the entire building is built over 50K square feet of land, with hundreds of sprinklers attached to the ceiling.

Jimmy also revealed all the monitors that he has at his disposal, which are usually used to observe the participants in various challenges. MrBeast's team also operates several cameras, including 26 4K resolution captioring cameras worth over $6K.

Jimmy also disclosed a server room that contains high-end PCs, which his team uses for editing and rendering. The whole setup cost him over $400K. Other miscellaneous items included several plaques that his YouTube channel has received over the years.

Towards the end of the video, when Arun asked Jimmy about the total cost of the entire set, the latter responded by saying:

"I don't even wanna know the total...you know what, I just make the best videos possible and sometimes I have to spend money."

However, Arun did the math and estimated that the total cost of the entire setup is over $14.1 million.

Fans react to MrBeast's setup

The video of MrBeast's studio being explored received overwhelming support from the community, with the YouTube star himself commenting that he enjoyed making it.

Here are some of the comments:

Jimmy and the fans react to the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

With over 100 million subscribers, Jimmy is presently the second most subscribed individual creator on YouTube, and the fifth most-subscribed YouTuber overall.

