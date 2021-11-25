What is the total prize for MrBeast Squid Game in real life?

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is all set to release his much-anticipated real-life recreation of the popular Netflix show Squid Game.

The contestants of the show consist of complete randoms rather than a collection of well-known content creators. The prize money presented to the contestants in the original show was around $383 million, which begs the question: How much money will MrBeast be presenting as the prize for winning?

MrBeast invites random people to play, will hand over the full prize money to winner

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's recreation of the hit K-drama Squid Game is close to release. The philanthropist has reportedly spent a lot of money on both the creation of the sets and on filling the prize pool.

Like the original Squid Game, MrBeast has built several sets to imitate the ones from the show, which represent different childhood games played in South Korea. According to him, it cost around $3.5 million to set that up.

The prize pool itself is around $1.5 million, and the entirety of the amount will be handed to the winner of the games. The participant pool is entirely comprised of random people, and not content creators from Twitch and YouTube like many had guessed it would.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

MrBeast had been sharing several pictures and videos from the set during its creation, a sight that proved intriguing for many. It appears that the content creator has put a lot of care and thought into the entire making of the event, which will soon be broadcast for all to see.

Although MrBeast is a YouTube and Twitch streamer, he is often referred to as a philanthropist owing to the nature of the content he uploads and the various projects he undertakes.

MrBeast @MrBeast Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) https://t.co/vC7S54AVk0

His most recent project, known as "#TeamSeas," is designed to help clean plastic from beaches and other water bodies all around the world. He enlisted the help of many popular content creators from several platforms in order to promote the project.

While clean-ups from beaches and other such areas can be redundant as they quickly attract trash, MrBeast and his business partners Mark Rober and Matt Fitzgerald are also funding permanent solutions through the project to make sure these areas continue to stay clean.

