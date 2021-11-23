Where and how to watch MrBeast’s Squid Game recreation? Everything you need to know

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson recently posted information about the scheduling and participants for his recreation of the hit Netflix series Squid Game.

MrBeast had initially announced in October that he planned to recreate the series that involves 456 participants taking part in various children’s games for a ₩45.6 billion grand prize. The creator revealed recently that the project had cost him around $3.5 million overall, with $2 million going in the development of the sets and a further $1.5 million in prize money.

On November 13, MrBeast posted a video featuring images from the completed sets. He has now claimed that the project is ready and shared information about the upload of the first video.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

MrBeast shares information about recreation of Squid Game, set to upload first video soon

The star YouTuber claimed that the first video would be uploaded on Wednesday, i.e., November 24, on his YouTube channel. He revealed that he invited multiple popular creators for guest appearances and to act as guards for his recreation of Squid Game.

He has not announced the specific time at which the video will be posted. However, MrBeast promised fans that the video would involve a total of 456 random people chosen as participants.

Interested viewers can hop onto his channel on Wednesday to see the action.

MrBeast @MrBeast Our Squid Game with 456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game will be uploaded on Wednesday 👀 Our Squid Game with 456 random people competing in exact recreations of every game will be uploaded on Wednesday 👀

Further information concerning the exact time of the video upload has not been released. Earlier, MrBeast claimed that he had recreated entirely all of the games featured in the Netflix show.

The Kansas native posted images from most of the sets but left out those from the tug of war and the glass stepping-stones games.

MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv

The in\ternet sensation revealed that he did so because he did not want to spoil the surprise as the two sets “looked insane”. The completion of the project comes after more than a month of work.

MrBeast had earlier posted information about a hoodie drop. The 23-year-old promised to select 100 random people who bought the hoodie from his merchandise store as participants for his version of Squid Game.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com https://t.co/Jh1fxbLLmb

The philanthropist also posted images of the under-completion sets to give viewers a glimpse of the project. With all the work completed, MrBeast has promised the first video will be released this Wednesday.

Further information about the specific time and subsequent episodes can be expected shortly.

