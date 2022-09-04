"This is crazy": Mr Beast in awe as thousands of people show up at the opening of MrBeast Burger restaurant

The king of viral YouTube videos, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, could not contain his excitement as thousands of people showed up at the opening of his first brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey a few hours ago on September 4.
Sharing a video captioned "Me - Don’t show up lots of people will be here. You guys - ", Donaldson could not help but exclaim his appreciation of the support he was receiving from his fans. Here is what the second man to cross a 100 million subs on YouTube had to say, as he tried to shoot a video of the huge crowd as they cheered in excitement:
"This is crazy! Oh, I cant even hear. Wow! This is wild. This is crazy."
He sarcastically added:
"I wonder why there are so many people here."
"There is 10,000+ people already in line," exclaims MrBeast
The content creator has had a wildly successful career on YouTube and has many other businesses as well, like the food company Feastables, with a signature chocolate bar named after him. In addition to these, he has sizeable investments and big partnerships with a variety of brands.
The burger chain was initially set up as a delivery-only fast-food chain, with its first store opening up in Wilson, North Carolina, before expanding all over the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Their first proper sit and dine restaurant only opened today and fans were understandably excited.
Jimmy had announced the opening of the store to his 15.3 million Twitter followers in a tweet from the past. In it, he also told his fans that he would be working at the store the whole day, hinting at the possibility of a meet and greet. The tweet from a couple of days ago gained quite a lot of traction with over 212K likes.
The 10k-strong crowd at the American Dream Mall, therefore, has more than one intention of coming to the opening. Not only do they get to eat the beloved burger from their favorite creator, they also get to meet MrBeast as well.
With such overwhelming support from fans, the YouTuber was understandably amazed and shared a picture captioned:
"We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯"
In July, MrBeast shocked fans by sharing the big numbers the burger chain raked in. According to his tweet on July 13, the widely loved fast-food chain has shared over $100 million in revenue with other restaurants across America.
It appears the YouTuber had anticipated the huge turnout and in a tweet from two days ago, and warned people who were traveling that they might run out of burgers.
What initially started with just 300 locations in the US back in 2020 has turned out to be one of Jimmy's most ambitious projects, expanding across 1000 spots in America and Europe alone. MrBeast Burger is famous for its limited items, which sometimes features burgers and other food inspired by popular content creators such as Sapnap, Dream, and MoistCr1TiKaL.
Twitter Reactions
As evidenced by the huge crowds inside the mall, fans were absolutely delighted with MrBeast's success. Within minutes, both the tweets about the mall and the restaurant accrued tens of thousands of likes from well-wishers. Fans and fellow content creators showered him with praise and congratulated him on his successful opening.
MrBeast's immense popularity on YouTube among both the younger and older generations has for sure helped the Beast Burger immensely, and fans are probably expecting more physical restaurants to pop up across the country in the near future.