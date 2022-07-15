"Best burgers I’ve ever tasted"- Fans react as MrBeast shares incredible feat achieved by his fast-food chain MrBeast Burger

Taking to his official Twitter handle, YouTube megastar MrBeast shared an incredible feat achieved by his fast-food chain, MrBeast Burger. As per the popular personality himself, the widely loved fast-food chain has shared over $100 million in revenue with other restaurants across America.

MrBeast further revealed that restaurants retain most of the generated revenue as it is a delivery-only chain. As one can already imagine, the tweet instantly went viral, racking up over 77k likes within a few hours.

Needless to say, fans on social media were thrilled to see MrBeast Burger's growth and immediately flocked to the comment sections with their best wishes.

MrBeast is one of the most popular and beloved creators on the internet, having provided riveting content for many years. The 24-year-old YouTuber has gone viral countless times with his crazy video ideas and philanthropic work.

However, venturing into an entirely different industry, MrBeast launched one of the biggest projects of his life in the form of a fast food chain called MrBeast Burger. What initially started with just 300 locations in the US turned out to be one of his most ambitious projects, expanding across 1000 spots in America and Europe alone.

MrBeast offical tweet (Image via- MrBeast/Twitter)

Given the business' immense success, the philanthropist has revealed the astounding amount of money his fast-food chain has generated in America so far. As per his recent tweet, the project has so far managed to cross a whopping $100 million in shared revenue across the US alone.

With that being said, several streamers, as well as creators, chimed in to congratulate MrBeast on his colossal achievement. Minecraft content creator Sapnap's witty reply had the fans rolling:

Minecraft megastar Sapnap reacts to MrBeast's tweet (Image via- MrBeast/Twitter)

While the majority of viewers congratulated him for this massive accomplishment, a handful even went on to highlight MrBeast Burger's quality and sumptuous taste.

Sharing a wide spectrum of positive responses, here's what fans had to say:

Part of the fast-food chain's ever-increasing popularity can be attributed to its wide range of limited edition items.

From scrumptious meals inspired by internet megastars Dream and MoistCr1TiKaL to Shrek-themed quesadillas, customers get to explore numerous culinary delights at MrBeast Burger.

