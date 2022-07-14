MrBeast reveals Beast Burgers has shared $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America, fans react

YouTube content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" posted a tweet highlighting the incredible feat achieved by his fast-food restaurant chain Beast Burger.

Jimmy revealed that the fast-food chain shared more than $100 million in revenue with several other restaurants all across America. He also stated that most of the restaurants kept revenue from the orders that they fulfilled on behalf of Beast Burgers.

MrBeast @MrBeast Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America 🥰 (They keep most the rev from orders they fill for us) Beast Burger has shared over $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America 🥰 (They keep most the rev from orders they fill for us)

As expected, the YouTube legend's tweet was a viral hit as it gained 54k likes within a few hours of its posting, and more than 1.1k fans celebrated the content creator's achievement.

Twitter celebrates MrBeast Burger sharing $100 million revenue with restaurants

Jimmy founded the delivery-only restaurant chain back in 2020, and to date, more than 1,000 outlets have opened across North America and Europe.

The initial reception was not that great as customers complained about the quality of food products, with some people claiming the burgers were not properly cooked and were moldy.

However, with time, the restaurant and management have matured, and customers have come to love the YouTube philanthropist's venture.

Two years after its opening, MrBeast Burgers has now managed to cross the spectacular milestone of sharing more than $100 million in revenue with other restaurants across America.

Fans on the social media platform were thrilled to see the update and immediately flocked to the reply section. Minecraft content creator Sapnap's witty reply had the fans rolling:

Sapnap @sapnap @MrBeast i can't believe sapnap burger accounted for 90 percent of that @MrBeast i can't believe sapnap burger accounted for 90 percent of that

Several fans expressed their liking for the fast-food joint and claimed that what they served was one of the best-tasting burgers:

Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb @MrBeast Beast Burger is the bomb, best burger I’ve tasted so far @MrBeast Beast Burger is the bomb, best burger I’ve tasted so far

Some Twitter users did not agree with the fans' sentiments and stated that the burger that was served to them was dry. They rated the overall experience one bar above Jack in the Box:

20.49391²/34+35 @Sevilla12Juan @its_menieb @MrBeast I don't hate beast burger...but from my experience the burger was dry & the fries were meh.. it's like 1 above jack in the box on my list...I'd order it if it's all that's around but if I can get the same burger at jack in the box...ima choose jack in the box @its_menieb @MrBeast I don't hate beast burger...but from my experience the burger was dry & the fries were meh.. it's like 1 above jack in the box on my list...I'd order it if it's all that's around but if I can get the same burger at jack in the box...ima choose jack in the box

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan's co-owner, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" congratulated the YouTuber:

Harry "TheRideshareGuy" Campbell was interested in learning about the revenue breakdown for MrBeast Burger:

Harry Campbell 🇺🇸 @TheRideshareGuy



We'd love to have you come speak at the next @MrBeast Interesting. What's the Rev breakdown look like?We'd love to have you come speak at the next @CurbivoreNews in March about this! @VirtualDiningCo brought some beast burgers and served them up last year at their booth and they were a hit 🤙 @MrBeast Interesting. What's the Rev breakdown look like?We'd love to have you come speak at the next @CurbivoreNews in March about this! @VirtualDiningCo brought some beast burgers and served them up last year at their booth and they were a hit 🤙 https://t.co/58rtj3hfS0

Twitter user Street Smart (StreetSmartMIA) stated that they knew Jimmy's fast-food venture would be an "easy win" depending on the execution. They provided a three-part analysis on the topic:

Street Smart @StreetSmartsMIA @MrBeast Food is the definition of a commodity product. The lowest cost provider who maintains operational excellence by controlling quality standards will win in the foodservice industry. I knew this would be an easy win for Jimmy if executed correctly. McDonalds wins because… @MrBeast Food is the definition of a commodity product. The lowest cost provider who maintains operational excellence by controlling quality standards will win in the foodservice industry. I knew this would be an easy win for Jimmy if executed correctly. McDonalds wins because…

Street Smart @StreetSmartsMIA .

easy home run — interested to see what’s next. My guess — influencers/internet brands continue to go for high-touch products consumed regularly that are easy to market. @MrBeast ..It’s consistent. Reasonably standardized foodservice process with incredible branding/buy-in = @MrBeast easy home run — interested to see what’s next. My guess — influencers/internet brands continue to go for high-touch products consumed regularly that are easy to market. @MrBeast ..It’s consistent. Reasonably standardized foodservice process with incredible branding/buy-in =🚀🔥.@MrBeast easy home run — interested to see what’s next. My guess — influencers/internet brands continue to go for high-touch products consumed regularly that are easy to market.

Some fans wanted to know by when might they expect more outlets to open in Europe:

The Greenville, North Carolina native teased that more outlets will soon open for the rest of Europe:

MrBeast @MrBeast @miki_jaworski I think we already have 100 in the UK and hitting the rest of Europe soon :) @miki_jaworski I think we already have 100 in the UK and hitting the rest of Europe soon :)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Need10KFromMrBeast @10KFromMrbeast @MrBeast @MrBeast Of course it is like all your creations, cant wait untill chocolate gets alll over the world @MrBeast Of course it is like all your creations, cant wait untill chocolate gets alll over the world @MrBeast

MrBeast is expected to hit the 100 million subscriber milestone soon. He currently boasts 98.7 million subscribers with a staggering 16.3 billion channel views.

