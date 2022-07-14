MrBeast reveals Beast Burgers has shared $100 million in revenue with restaurants across America, fans react

YouTube content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" posted a tweet highlighting the incredible feat achieved by his fast-food restaurant chain Beast Burger.
Jimmy revealed that the fast-food chain shared more than $100 million in revenue with several other restaurants all across America. He also stated that most of the restaurants kept revenue from the orders that they fulfilled on behalf of Beast Burgers.
As expected, the YouTube legend's tweet was a viral hit as it gained 54k likes within a few hours of its posting, and more than 1.1k fans celebrated the content creator's achievement.
Twitter celebrates MrBeast Burger sharing $100 million revenue with restaurants
Jimmy founded the delivery-only restaurant chain back in 2020, and to date, more than 1,000 outlets have opened across North America and Europe.
The initial reception was not that great as customers complained about the quality of food products, with some people claiming the burgers were not properly cooked and were moldy.
However, with time, the restaurant and management have matured, and customers have come to love the YouTube philanthropist's venture.
Two years after its opening, MrBeast Burgers has now managed to cross the spectacular milestone of sharing more than $100 million in revenue with other restaurants across America.
Fans on the social media platform were thrilled to see the update and immediately flocked to the reply section. Minecraft content creator Sapnap's witty reply had the fans rolling:
Several fans expressed their liking for the fast-food joint and claimed that what they served was one of the best-tasting burgers:
Some Twitter users did not agree with the fans' sentiments and stated that the burger that was served to them was dry. They rated the overall experience one bar above Jack in the Box:
Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan's co-owner, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" congratulated the YouTuber:
Harry "TheRideshareGuy" Campbell was interested in learning about the revenue breakdown for MrBeast Burger:
Twitter user Street Smart (StreetSmartMIA) stated that they knew Jimmy's fast-food venture would be an "easy win" depending on the execution. They provided a three-part analysis on the topic:
Some fans wanted to know by when might they expect more outlets to open in Europe:
The Greenville, North Carolina native teased that more outlets will soon open for the rest of Europe:
Here are some more fan reactions:
MrBeast is expected to hit the 100 million subscriber milestone soon. He currently boasts 98.7 million subscribers with a staggering 16.3 billion channel views.